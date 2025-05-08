Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Texas drops hammer on alleged vote-harvesting judge, officials after multi-year election crime probe
May 08, 2025
Paxton arrests six for alleged participation in a ‘vote harvesting scheme.’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday six indictments and arrests in Frio County involving judges and other elected officials.
The individuals are accused of “election crimes related to a vote harvesting scheme.”
'Targeting these vulnerable voters to sway an election or secure a political position is a direct attack on the principles of our democracy.'
The arrests included Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho, former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura, Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino, Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza, Pearsall ISD Trustee Adriann Ramirez, and alleged vote harvester Rosa Rodriguez.
A grand jury returned true bills for vote harvesting charges against all of the suspects. Camacho faces three counts, Segura one count, Trevino one count, Garza one count, Ramirez three counts, and Rodriguez two counts.
Five of those indicted have ties to Democratic candidates, the New York Times reported.
The alleged vote harvesters were arrested on May 2, except Camacho. Paxton’s office noted that she would be “processed at a later date.”
“In August 2024, Attorney General Paxton’s Criminal Investigation Division executed multiple search warrants in Frio, Atascosa, and Bexar Counties as part of a multi-year election integrity investigation into credible allegations of vote harvesting,” a press release from Paxton’s office read. “On May 1, 2025, Frio County District Attorney Audrey Louis and the Election Integrity Unit of the Office of the Attorney General presented a criminal vote harvesting case to a grand jury in Frio County.”
Paxton’s office previously explained that the search warrants were in connection to vote harvesting during the 2022 elections.
The League of United Latin American Citizens had accused the attorney general’s office of conducting raids against Latino citizens, confiscating cell phones, computers, and documents.
The indictments alleged that most of the officials provided monetary compensation “in exchange for vote harvesting services,” the Times reported.
Paxton stated, “The people of Texas deserve fair and honest elections, not backroom deals and political insiders rigging the system. Elected officials who think they can cheat to stay in power will be held accountable. No one is above the law.”
He vowed to continue working with Louis to protect election integrity.
Louis noted that all of the charges are third-degree felonies. The suspects could face two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
“Violating the privacy or voting rights of our elderly or disabled community members will be met with zero tolerance,” Louis said. “Targeting these vulnerable voters to sway an election or secure a political position is a direct attack on the principles of our democracy. We are committed to protecting every citizen’s right to vote freely, fairly, and without intimidation.”
The office’s investigation remains ongoing.
Segura told the Times that the charges against him are “ridiculous.” He noted that his lawyer advised him not to discuss the indictment further.
Camacho, Trevino, Garza, Ramirez, and Rodriguez did not respond to a request for comment from the San Antonio Express-News.
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
