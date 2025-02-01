Justice Dept. fires prosecutors in DC attorney general's office who worked on January 6 cases

The Department of Justice fired dozens of prosecutors who had previously worked on cases related to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A memo from acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directed officials to “take all steps necessary to effectuate the termination” of line prosecutors who worked on Jan. 6 cases. They were converted to permanent status from temporary status just before Trump took office.

'Every FBI employee will be held to the absolute same standard, and no one will be terminated for cases.'

The memo was sent to Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, and other officials of the Justice Department.

Prior to the memo going out, sources told ABC News that the administration was compiling a list of prosecutors and FBI agents who were involved in the investigation into Jan. 6.

One of the fired prosecutors told Politico that between 25 and 30 prosecutors were fired in the action. That source said that others were moved to different offices.

"The FBI is declining to comment on any questions regarding FBI personnel matters," said a spokesperson to ABC. "We have also instructed the public affairs officers in our field offices to decline to comment as well."

The FBI Agents Association called the possible firings "outrageous" in a statement to the Associated Press.

“Dismissing potentially hundreds of Agents would severely weaken the Bureau’s ability to protect the country from national security and criminal threats and will ultimately risk setting up the Bureau and its new leadership for failure,” read the statement.

Kash Patel, the nominee for FBI director, was asked during his confirmation hearing whether FBI agents would face "retribution" over their investigations into Trump.

"Every FBI employee will be held to the absolute same standard, and no one will be terminated for cases," he responded. "All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution."

