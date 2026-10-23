DOJ opens investigation into ex-Trump aide Corey Lewandowski

The Justice Department is reviewing allegations that Corey Lewandowski, a former top adviser to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, used his power for personal financial gain.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General referred its investigation of Lewandowski to the Justice Department after examining his role in the DHS' $220 million advertising campaign. The probe later widened to allegations that Lewandowski shook down a company pursuing government contracts while he served as Noem's top adviser.

'If they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted.'

Lewandowski has not been charged with a crime related to this investigation and denies wrongdoing.

The allegations involve personal financial profit tied to contracts established during Noem's tenure as DHS secretary, a source told CBS News. The OIG shared its findings with the Justice Department in recent weeks. Fox News described the referral as "criminal."

Lewandowski served at the DHS as a special government employee and acted as Noem's senior adviser and de facto chief of staff. He left the department in March after President Donald Trump removed Noem as secretary following questions about her lavish spending and Lewandowski's role in choosing contractors.

Current DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin testified at his March confirmation hearing that the inspector general was reviewing the advertising contract.

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The probe is also examining allegations that Lewandowski demanded money from GEO Group, a company pursuing unrelated government contracts, in exchange for lobbying for its interests in Washington.

A Lewandowski spokesperson denied that account in March.

"This is absolutely false and did not happen — Mr. Lewandowski never demanded any payment or compensation from the GEO Group, at any time," the spokesperson said.

Noem publicly acknowledged that she personally approved the ad contracts and said Trump was aware of her involvement. Trump said otherwise after her removal.

"I wasn't thrilled with it," Trump told reporters at the time. "I spent less money than that to become president. I didn't know about it."

Under Noem, contracts, grants, and funding obligations above $100,000 required her personal written approval, according to CBS. Some officials said the policy created significant backlogs, especially within the Federal Emergency Management Agency and disaster relief funding generally.

Trump addressed the investigation Thursday.

"I heard something about it, but I don't know exactly what it is," Trump told reporters. "All I know is I want my people to be honest, and if they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted."

"I will never do anything to stop the prosecution of someone who's dishonest," Trump said.

He went farther in remarks reported by Fox News.

"They are stealing from me," Trump said. "So I want my people to be honest. And if they're not honest, I'll have my DOJ go and do whatever they have to do."

Lewandowski's attorney, Adam Trigg, responded in a statement posted to Lewandowski's X account.

"Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity," Trigg said.

Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone weighed in on X.

"I hired him. Probably the biggest mistake I ever made. He's a talentless piece of human garbage."

Lewandowski managed Trump's 2016 presidential campaign until he was fired that June. He later advised Trump's 2020 and 2024 campaigns.

No inspector general report has been made public.

The Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and Lewandowski's lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

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