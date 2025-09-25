DOJ preparing probes into Soros' Open Society Foundations following bombshell exposé by Ryan Mauro, Glenn Beck

The Capital Research Center, a nonprofit watchdog that scrutinizes the impact of money in politics and politics in philanthropy, released a damning 95-page report on Sept. 17 concerning Democrat megadonor George Soros' Open Society Foundations.

The report, authored by counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro and first obtained by Blaze Media, indicated that Open Society has poured tens of millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that are allegedly engaged in activities the FBI has defined as domestic terrorism, as well as into foreign outfits allegedly linked to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

'This is a clash of the titans of historic proportions — of Trump on the one side and Soros on the other.'

Mauro debuted his findings in conversation with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on "The Charlie Kirk Show" exactly one week after Kirk was assassinated. Evidently, the Trump administration was listening.

In the wake of yet another leftist attack — this time a fatal shooting on Wednesday at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Center in Dallas, Texas — the Department of Justice signaled that Soros' grant-making foundation would soon be visited by consequence.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office has issued a directive to U.S. attorney's offices in California, Maryland, and New York and the cities of Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., instructing federal prosecutors to prepare to investigate Soros' shady group, reported the New York Times.

The directive, a copy of which was viewed by the Times and reportedly issued by Associate Deputy Attorney General Aakash Singh, identifies various charges with which attorneys can hammer Open Society Foundations.

Among the possible charges listed are racketeering, wire fraud, material support for terrorism, and arson, reported the Times.

Singh apparently referred to Mauro's report and asked federal prosecutors to figure out whether the allegations therein were enough to launch probes into Open Society.

The Capital Research Center's report indicates that Open Society has awarded:

at least $23,275,000 to seven groups that allegedly "directly assist domestic terrorism and criminality on U.S. soil";

at least $50.57 million across 41 groups that have allegedly endorsed terrorist attacks and/or are directly linked to foreign terrorist groups or their known front groups; and

nearly $10 million to five nonprofits that allegedly qualify as associates of terrorist groups or pro-terrorist groups.

Blaze News previously noted that among the seven groups identified in the report that are funded by Open Society and allegedly assist in domestic terrorism are:

the Sunrise Movement, a climate alarmist group that reportedly endorsed the violent Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign;

the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of leftist BLM-associated organizations that condemned Israel after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023; and

the Center for Third World Organizing, which Mauro noted has consolidated three extremist groups under its so-called hub, namely the Minnesota-riot-linked Ruckus Society, BlackOUT Collective, and the Black Land Liberation Initiative.

Open Society Foundations, which is now chaired by Soros' son Alexander Soros, said in a statement, "The Open Society Foundations unequivocally condemn terrorism and do not fund terrorism. Our activities are peaceful and lawful, and our grantees are expected to abide by human rights principles and comply with the law."

The radical group added, "These accusations are politically motivated attacks on civil society, meant to silence speech the administration disagrees with and undermine the First Amendment right to free speech. When power is abused to take away the rights of some people, it puts the rights of all people at risk."

Mauro told Blaze News, "This is a clash of the titans of historic proportions — of Trump on the one side and Soros on the other."

"I have prepared a list with a range of relatively easy options for the Trump administration to exercise beyond what is mentioned in the New York Times report," continued Mauro. "This is a fight that can be won relatively easily if it is done the right way."

While he anticipates victory in the event that "the Trump administration is not scared away by the flak that they're going to get," Mauro suspects that in the short term, leftist violence might increase "because there will be panic, and they will frame this as the civil war that they and their counterparts on the so-called far right have wanted. ... They're going to say, 'This is the moment for our insurgency to officially launch and to officially become visible.'"

As for Open Society Foundations' response to the news of possible DOJ action, Mauro said, "They don't deal with the substance at all. They don't deal with a single allegation. They don't deal with a single transaction that's based on their own records."

DOJ spokesman Chad Gilmartin told the Times, "This DOJ, along with our hardworking and dedicated U.S. attorneys, will always prioritize public safety and investigate organizations that conspire to commit acts of violence or other federal violations of law."

This initiative comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization and the following promise from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller: "We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people."

