The three recent anti-ICE and anti-BP attacks in Texas: 'This needs to stop!'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shamed Democrats for their unhinged rhetoric toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

A gunman indiscriminately fired at the ICE building and a van inside the sally port, leaving two detainees killed and another wounded. No federal agents or employees were killed during the attack. The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"This needs to stop! Violence is wrong. Politically motivated violence is wrong. ... This is the third shooting in Texas directed at ICE or CBP. This must stop. To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP, stop! ... The divisive rhetoric tragically has very real consequences," Cruz said.

The shooter had unfired bullets with anti-ICE messaging on them, according to the FBI.

The Department of Homeland Security noted there was a bomb threat against the same facility last month. An unknown male subject, later identified as Bratton Dean Wilkinson, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen, arrived at the reporting entrance of the Dallas Field Office and allegedly claimed to have a bomb in his backpack while holding a "detonator."

Wilkinson was taken into custody by local law enforcement after a bomb squad was called in and charged with making terroristic threats. As noted by Cruz, this is not the first time a federal immigration facility was targeted in the state.

McAllen

In July, a gunman targeted the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Annex early in the morning. When a law enforcement information system specialist arrived at the facility for work and saw the gunman, he put his car in reverse, with the attacker firing upon the specialist. The specialist shot back with his own firearm but did not take down the threat.

The gunman then walked to the annex's front doors and shot his rifle and handgun at the entry several times. He tried to gain access to the annex, but failed. The shooter was eventually shot and killed by Border Patrol agents after refusing to drop his weapon and shooting at the agents.

Alvarado

Also in July, an alleged Antifa cell executed a complex ambush attack on the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility. The assailants reportedly lured law enforcement by shooting fireworks at the building, with local police responding. One of the officers was shot, but survived. The attack began to falter with the heavy police response, and the attackers ran away. Ten suspects were eventually arrested and charged, according to ICE.

