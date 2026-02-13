Don Lemon enters plea following January arrest in connection with Minnesota church disruption

After former CNN anchor Don Lemon allegedly joined a group of protesters who stormed a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, during a service last month, he finally appeared for his arraignment on Friday.

The incident allegedly involving Lemon and several other protesters occurred on January 18. Lemon was arrested on January 29 and released the following day, according to a CNN report.

Lemon is charged with conspiring to violate someone's constitutional rights and violating the FACE Act.

Lemon, as expected, pleaded not guilty to the two charges brought against him. Lemon is charged with conspiring to violate someone's constitutional rights and violating the FACE Act.

Lemon has reportedly hired former Minnesota federal prosecutor Joseph H. Thompson to represent him.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Upon his release from custody late last month, Lemon said, "I have spent my entire career covering the news — I will not stop now. In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable."

