Don Lemon stunned by black New Yorker's response to mass deportations during live streaming video

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon struck out when he tried to get a New Yorker to criticize the mass deportation policies of President Donald Trump on his livestream video.

Lemon talked to several people walking around in New York City before he sat down with a black man who said he was enthusiastic about the raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'I want for him to concentrate on nothing but immigration and getting them out of here!'

"How do you feel about the ICE raids?" Lemon asked the unidentified man.

"I feel good about them," the man said.

"You want them to crack down?" Lemon asked.

"More, yes!" the man responded. "Been wanting it for years — all my life!"

Lemon asked if he supported federal agents "roughing people up" during raids.

"Nah, nah. That s**t crazy. Don't put your hands on nobody, that's crazy. Don't hurt nobody. Do it the legal way," he replied.

"At the same time, get them out of here!" he smirked. "Get them all out of here. Please and thank you!"

He raised his fist in the air and said loudly, "Trump four more years for that! Just for that!"

Lemon asked him if he voted for Trump, and he said he did not because he lost his voting rights when he was 22 years old. But he went on to say that he would be happy if the president served a third term.

"Just because I want for him to concentrate on nothing but immigration and getting them out of here, just for that!" he added.

"Well, you’re a cool dude," Lemon said at the end of the interview.

"Let me give a shout-out to my mommy!" the man replied.

RELATED: Don Lemon says he lost 'liberal friends' after he predicted that Trump would win the presidency

The Department of Homeland Security said that 2 million illegal immigrants have either been deported or self-deported from the U.S. in the first 250 days of the president's second term.

Lemon was fired from CNN in April 2023 and began creating his own content on social media. He made headlines in December when he launched into an expletive-filled rant over the fissure that broke out between Trump supporters over H-1B visas.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!