Trump says 'gloves are off' in handling 'moron' Biden at huge rally in deep-blue New Jersey, vows to fight America's enemies within

A massive crowd attended the campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday in the deep blue state of New Jersey. In the nearly 90-minute campaign event in Wildwood, Trump touched on President Joe Biden's policies, his "show trials," pro-Palestinian campus protests, the state of the economy, and the border crisis.

The event marked Trump's return to Wildwood for his first campaign rally in the south Jersey Shore town since his 2020 re-election bid. Some Trump supporters started lining up on the boardwalk on Wednesday night in anticipation of Saturday's rally.

Lisa Fagan – spokesperson for the city of Wildwood, N.J. – told the Associated Press that she estimated the attendance at the rally to be between 80,000 and 100,000 people, based on her own observations of having seen “dozens” of other events in the same space.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, a Republican, said the Trump rally is a boon for the town.



"Any time that you can have a president or a candidate for president come to your community, it's a win-win. It's an economic feast for the businesses," said Troiano.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum warmed up the crowd ahead of Trump speaking at the rally. Burgum is reportedly on Trump's short list of vice president candidates.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor also spoke at the Trump rally.

Trump took aim at Biden – calling the Democratic president "a total moron."

"He’s a fool. He’s not a smart man," Trump said of Biden.

Trump claimed that Biden is "surrounded by fascists."

Trump told the huge crowd that "the gloves are off" because he blames Biden for his indictments, including his ongoing hush money criminal trial in New York City.

"I talk about him differently now because now the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy, should’ve never done that because it’s so bad for our country," he said of Biden.

Trump proclaimed that he would be rooting out America's “enemies from within.”

"We have enemies on the outside and we have enemies from within," the former president declared. "The enemies from within are more dangerous to me than the enemies on the outside. Russia and China we can handle, but these lunatics within our government that are gonna destroy our country, and probably want to, we have to get it stopped."

He continued, "They rigged the whole thing with the Department of Justice. I've been indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone."

Trump vowed, "Instead of a Biden tax hike, I'll give you a Trump middle class, upper class, lower class, business class big tax cut. You're going to have the biggest tax cut."

Trump made the bold declaration that he would win the state of New Jersey in the November presidential election.

"We’re going to officially play in the state of New Jersey. We’re going to win New Jersey," Trump proclaimed on stage against the backdrop of a Ferris wheel and roller coaster.

In the 2020 presidential election, Trump lost to Biden by nearly 16 points.

The last time a Republican presidential candidate won New Jersey was in 1988 – when Republican Vice President George H. W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis.

