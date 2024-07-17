85-year-old rams car into​ pair of teens who played doorbell prank on him, police say

Canadian police recommended charges against an 85-year-old man they said rammed his car into two of three teens who had played a doorbell prank on him in February.

Surveillance video showed the driver allegedly speeding toward the teenagers as they ran away down a street before they were struck off-camera in Abbotsford in British Columbia on Valentine's Day.

'Looking at the footage, it is alarming. It is very disturbing.'

Police said the teenagers had been pressing doorbells and running away, which is called "Nikky Nikky Nine Doors" in Canada.

Two of the teens were struck while the third narrowly escaped being hit. According to Global News, the teens were hospitalized in serious condition but later released.

The elderly man could be charged with assault with a weapon, and authorities also may recommend a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Art Stele said.

"Looking at the footage, it is alarming. It is very disturbing," Stele said. "And it is out of the respect of that that we ensure that any investigations we forward are complete, thorough, and factual."

Stele addressed concerns that it took far too long to charge the man, explaining that police had to rule out other possible explanations, including vehicle malfunction.

"By no means are we intentionally delaying or taking our time," said Stele. "We do want to ensure that the public understands that in order for us to obtain justice and present a fulsome investigation on behalf of the victims and our community, the Abbotsford Police Department does take ample amount and appropriate time to complete these investigations to present to the justice system."

Stele said that it took a long time to sift through all of the data stored in the SUV connected with the incident.

Police said that the man's driver's license was suspended and his vehicle seized.

The disturbing video can be seen on a news report on YouTube.

