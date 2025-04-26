DoorDash driver brutally beats up restaurant owner, cops say; victim notes suspect got angry, violent after restroom dispute

A Michigan DoorDash driver brutally beat up a restaurant owner earlier this month, police said. Believe it or not, the victim said the suspect got angry — and violent — following a restroom use denial.

Police in St. Clair Shores said 20-year-old Daveon Jahmel Godbold of Eastpointe went to Amigos Street Tacos in the 22000 block of Greater Mack just after 7 p.m. April 12 and got into an argument with the owner, WJBK-TV reported. St. Clair Shores is about a half hour northeast of Detroit.

'He was acting so violent, and he smashed the food on the floor.'

The restaurant owner told the station it all started over the business' restroom.

"I was in the middle of fixing the bathroom," the owner told WJBK. "It wasn’t done yet; it wasn’t connected to piping or water. He didn’t care; he used the bathroom anyway."

With that, the owner told the station he refused to give Godbold the food order, and an argument ensued — and after that, violence.

"He took the food. He threw it on the floor," the victim told WJBK. "He was acting so violent, and he smashed the food on the floor."

The owner told the station that Godbold departed the restaurant — but then returned not long after with another person, and then the physical attack went down.

Surveillance video inside the restaurant shows a male that police say is Godbold jumping over the counter and attacking the victim, WJBK reported.

Godbold also was accused of damaging a restaurant window, the station said.

WJBK said Godbold was arrested during a later traffic stop.

Now Godbold is facing a long list of serious charges. The station said he was arraigned April 15 on charges of robbery, resisting and obstructing, malicious destruction of property, aggravated assault, and delivery/manufacture of marijuana.

He was given a $25,000 personal bond, WJBK said.

You can view a video report here about the incident. It includes surveillance video of the physical attack against the owner of Amigos Street Tacos.

