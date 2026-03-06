Dozens of Democrats side with Iran over Trump

As Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion under President Donald Trump close in on the first full week attacking Iran, the House has passed a resolution reaffirming Iran's pariah status against the United States. However, over 50 Democrats have refused to go along.

In a Thursday vote on a resolution reaffirming that "Iran continues to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism," 53 Democrats voted against the resolution, while Republicans voted unanimously in favor of it.

'It’s disappointing — but not shocking — that 53 of my Democrat colleagues could not vote in support of a resolution calling out Iran’s terrorism.'

Sponsored by Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), the nonbinding resolution passed 372-53, with two Democrats voting present and five members not voting, including the embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas).

Of course, all members of the "Squad" of progressive Democrats were among the ranks of those who voted against the resolution: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.) Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The two-page resolution stated several reasons Iran is inimical to the United States, including sponsoring enemies who have killed U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

The reasons included, for example, that "the Islamic Republic of Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and provides substantial financial and military support to groups including Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis."

The resolution also made note of the Iranian nuclear enrichment program: "Whereas, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafeal Grossi, Iran has amassed a large stockpile of enriched uranium and continues to block access to undeclared sites in Iran affiliated with their 'big, ambitious nuclear weapons program.'"

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.) claimed the resolution "contains inaccuracies and is designed to justify the President's actions in Iran."

On the other hand, North Dakota Rep. Julie Fedorchak, a Republican, said in a statement: "Standing with our allies and confronting state-sponsored terrorism is essential to protecting Americans and advancing stability around the world. This resolution sends a strong message that we will not ignore or excuse the regime’s extremist actions.”

"It’s disappointing — but not shocking — that 53 of my Democrat colleagues could not vote in support of a resolution calling out Iran’s terrorism," Fedorchak subsequently wrote on X.

