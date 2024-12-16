2 males accused of operating drone 'dangerously close' to Boston's Logan Airport

As drones have made headlines across the country, two Massachusetts males are accused of operating a drone "dangerously close" to Logan Airport in Boston.

At approximately 10:22 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit arrested 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement that the two males were arrested for conducting a "hazardous drone operation near Logan Airport’s airspace."

Police said an officer "detected an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operating dangerously close" to Logan International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Police determined that the males were operating the drone from nearby Long Island, which is part of the Boston Harbor Islands. Police coordinated with Homeland Security, Massachusetts State Police, the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Federal Communications Commission, and Logan Airport Air Traffic Control to address the situation.

Officers with the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit were dispatched to Long Island, where they located three individuals inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus. Once officers confronted the three males, they reportedly fled on foot. Officers detained Duffy and Folcik.

Police said they discovered a drone inside a backpack Duffy was carrying.

The third suspect likely fled the island in a small vessel, according to police. Duffy and Folcik were hit with trespassing charges. Police said they may file additional charges or fines pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Duffy and Folcik were scheduled for arraignment in Dorchester District Court on Monday. Officials at Logan Airport said no flights were affected by the drone.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, there are airspace restrictions for drones over people or near airports, stadiums, sporting events, security-sensitive airspace, special-use airspace, and Washington, D.C.

"Drone operators should avoid flying near airports because it is difficult for manned aircraft to see and avoid a drone while flying," the FAA stated. "Remember that drone operators must avoid manned aircraft and are responsible for any safety hazard their drone creates in an airport environment."

The Boston Police Department said, "Even small drones pose significant risks, including the potential for catastrophic damage to airplanes and helicopters. Near-collisions can cause pilots to veer off course, putting lives and property at risk."

In August, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed $341,413 in fines against 27 suspects who allegedly violated federal drone regulations between October 2022 and June 2024.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said at the time, "Violating the drone regulations puts lives at risk in the air and on the ground. Flying a small drone means you are flying an aircraft, and unsafe behavior will cost you."

The drone incident comes in the wake of a tidal wave of suspicious drone sightings in the Northeastern U.S., especially in New Jersey.

