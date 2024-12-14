US airspace in chaos: Four theories behind the New Jersey drones

Let’s talk about what’s going on in the airspace over New Jersey. Because on this night before Christmas, what to my wondering eyes did appear but possibly Iranian-guided, Chinese-financed drones that are leaving far more than visions of sugarplums dancing in my head.

Right off the bat, I think we’ve got an epistemological problem here. Raise your hand if you would simply take at face value any explanation the current United States government would give you about this. I don't know what they could possibly tell us that would create calm amid the cold civil war they started and perpetuated with scamdemics and transgendering our kids. Our current worldview clash governs everything, even when literal UFOs hover in the sky.

What’s more likely? That the media will uncover the truth behind this situation or that they are complicit in it?

Considering the sketchy and manipulative filter through which we must view reality today, I believe we have four options to explain what in the Donder and Blitzen is going on here.

1. It’s the option presented by New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, saying a source has told him that essentially we are allowing Iran to operate in complete violation of our airspace in full view of the American people via a drone mothership somewhere over the Atlantic. Let’s call it “the cowardice option.”

2. Brian Bergen, a member of the New Jersey state legislature and a former Army Apache helicopter pilot, revealed that an attaché from the Department of Defense told him they have no idea where the drones are coming from but are not concerned about it. That’s “the complete and total incompetence option.”

3. Our friend and colleague at Blaze Media, Glenn Beck’s chief researcher and former Defense Department intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill, gave us this chestnut to consider on X:

Congress holds a hearing where Reproduction Vehicles (craft that has been retrofitted or copied from UAPs) are disclosed. Russia unveils some new super weapon (hypersonic) in Ukraine. It's touted as unstoppable. Craft starts showing up all over American skies. The U.S. claims they don't know what they are ... but they’re not a threat. Riiiight. The only way authorities would be able to say that is if they WERE TOLD to say that. This is similar to when the B2 was first unveiled. We’re being desensitized to a new technology. They're getting ready to use this tech in actual military applications all over the world. This is a both a warning to countries like Russia and China, as well as a heads up to the American people on what to expect in the near future. Where did we get the technology? I won't speculate. Who knows ... but probably not from Kansas.

That’s the “We are conducting high-level psyop theater in our own airspace in order to send a very provocative message to the rest of the planet and desensitize the American people to a level of technology that they don’t have yet” option — also known as “the COVID option.”

4. All that’s left after the above is "the supernatural option."

So what should we be making of this in a world now filled with people who think health insurance CEOs absolutely deserve to be killed in cold blood on a public sidewalk? Now elevate that lethal mania to drone warfare and who knows when it is your turn to have justice served to you “Hunger Games” style?

The situation reminds me of the show “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” which dovetails nicely with Buttrill’s view. The story centers on a manufactured concept called “the emergency,” delivered through new technology in newspapers and other media via “the whisperer.” Its purpose is to incite public panic over fake issues while diverting attention from real problems. Sound familiar? The story originated as a book and was later adapted into a two-season series streamed on — wait for it — Disney Plus. Buttrill suggests this is akin to Pinocchio turning into a real boy, as many on the political right seem to be letting their guard down during this post-election honeymoon phase.

Whatever the case, this feels nefarious, like implanting a chip in your brain to modify behavior. The media, driven by contempt for everyday people they seek to control, act as perpetual crisis actors. So what’s more likely? That they will uncover the truth behind this situation, or that they are complicit in it?

So mama in her kerchief may be intent on settling in for a long winter’s nap as she waits for jolly old St. Nick to come, but he may need to outfit his sleigh this year with air-to-air missiles if that bag of presents is going to find its way down the chimney this time around.

Happy Christmas to all, and to all ... pass the ammunition!