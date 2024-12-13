Larry Hogan says he has witnessed mysterious drones above New Jersey, recorded them

Former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that he has witnessed and recorded the mysterious drones that many have reported in the skies above the state.

While some have sought mundane explanations for the sightings, others have warned that the apparent drones might be a threat from foreign state actors or of extraterrestrial origin. Hogan weighed in on the debate from his social media account on Friday.

'People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any.'

"Last night, beginning at around 9:45 pm, I personally witnessed (and videoed) what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky above my residence in Davidsonville, Maryland (25 miles from our nation’s capital). I observed the activity for approximately 45 minutes," wrote Hogan.

He went on to criticize the silence from the federal government on the possible drone threat.

"The government has the ability to track these from their point of origin but has mounted a negligent response. People are rightfully clamoring for answers, but aren’t getting any," he added.

"We are being told that neither the White House, the military, the FBI, or Homeland Security have any idea what they are, where they came from, or who has launched or is controlling them–and that they pose no threat," Hogan said.

He called the response "entirely unacceptable" and demanded the government respond to the issue immediately.

"The American people deserve answers and action now," he concluded.

He included part of a video recording he made of the apparent drones.

Some pointed to the arrest of a Chinese citizen who had taken photos of a U.S. military base from a drone in California as evidence of a possible foreign threat in the New Jersey drones.

Hogan tried to jump from the governor's office into one of Maryland's seats in the U.S. Senate but fell far short in the most recent election. Maryland has not had a Republican U.S. senator since 1987.

