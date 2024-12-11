Mysterious drones over New Jersey are a threat, 'possibly' launched from Iranian 'mothership,' congressman says

A Republican congressman sounded the alarm about mysterious drones seen over New Jersey and laid out the case that they may have been launched from an Iranian "mothership."

Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey made the comments on Fox News while speaking to host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday. He said he gathered the information from sources as a member of the Transportation Committee and the Aviation subcommittee.

'Whether it is Iran, and I think it very possibly could be, they should be shot down.'

"From very high sources, very qualified sources, very responsible sources, I'm gonna tell you the real deal," said Van Drew.

"Iran launched a mothership probably about a month ago that contains these drones. That mothership is off the east coast of the United States of America. They've launched drones, [from] everything we can see or hear," he added. "I don't say this lightly."

At least 11 drone sightings were made near the Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, with some described as drone clusters. Some have estimated that the drones were as large as SUV vehicles. Videos on social media appeared to show the drone clusters in the night sky.

"Van Drew said that the possibility of the drones being from the U.S. military has been ruled out and that if they are from some foreign country or the work of a very sophisticated amateur, the drones should be shot down," he continued.

"Know that Iran made a deal with China to purchase drones, motherships, and technology in order to go forward," Van Drew explained. "These drones should be shot whether it was some crazy hobbyist that we can't imagine, or whether it is Iran, and I think it very possibly could be, they should be shot down. We are not getting the full deal."

He added that the military is on alert over the incidents.

Van Drew had previously compared the drone threat to the infamous Chinese spy ballon incident from 2023.

"First, a Chinese spy balloon drifted across U.S. airspace for a week," he said on social media. "Now, unidentified drones are flying over New Jersey, avoiding radar detection. Gaps in our airspace are being exploited, and because of it, the safety of Americans is at risk."

On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri opined that the military was not being forthcoming about what the drones actually were.

"If our government really doesn’t know what these giant drones are over New Jersey and our military bases, they’re even more incompetent than we thought. Time for them to level with us about what’s really going on," he wrote.

Video of Van Drew's comments can be viewed on his YouTube account.

