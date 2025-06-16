‘Evil bill of death’: New York nears passage of law that fuels suicide culture

On June 9, the New York Senate passed the Medical Aid in Dying Act, which allows terminally ill, mentally competent adults with six months or less to live to request and self-administer life-ending medication. If signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul (D), New York will become the 11th state to legalize medical aid in dying.

This is more evidence that the left is championing a “culture of death” in America, says Glenn Beck. “The more ‘enlightened’ they become ... the more barbaric [policy] actually becomes.”

Ironically, the left’s death-centric policies, whether it's abortion, gender affirming care, or fighting for the rights of violent illegal alien criminals, are always wrapped in platitudes of “compassion.”

Equally ironic is the left’s response when it’s met with resistance: proving how “compassionate and loving [they] are through mob violence and arson and theft and assaulting federal officers,” most recently evidenced by the fiery anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles.

Passing a bill that makes it “easier to kill yourself,” when “the U.S. Surgeon General's office calls loneliness and isolation in America an epidemic,” is the opposite of compassion, says Glenn, noting that suicide has continued to steadily increase over the last several decades.

“This bill is assisted suicide, and it is dressed up — as always — as compassion, but it's not mercy; it is absolute madness,” he insists.

Unlike many other states’ laws, New York’s bill does not require a mandatory waiting period after a patient’s request for life-ending medication, meaning that a patient can potentially elect to die on the same day he receives a terminal diagnosis, so long as he fulfills the requirements of a written request, confirmation of a six-month or less terminal prognosis by two physicians, verification of mental competency, and signatures from two impartial witnesses.

“Despair and depression clouds everything! You don't make a decision when you're like that,” condemns Glenn, who knows from experience that severe depression is often akin to “insanity.”

On top of expediting the process, the bill also “prohibits referring to this practice as suicide,” insisting that the procedure be called “a medical practice” and the lethal poison a “medication.”

“The lies are disgusting,” says Glenn, who is horrified yet not totally surprised considering Andrew Cuomo, New York’s former governor, “was killing people in nursing homes” during the COVID pandemic.

Perhaps most disturbing, however, is the bill’s policy when it comes to death certificates.

“When you write out the death certificate of a person who dies through assisted suicide, you are only allowed to list the person's underlying illness or condition as the official cause of death. You cannot say it had anything to do with suicide or any medical aid in dying,” Glenn explains. The only reason for such a policy is to “[hide] the actual stats” so that they can “memory hole suicide.”

Glenn, citing a New York Times op-ed by Columbia University physician and ethicist Dr. Lydia Dugdale, reads, “Instead of investing in the infrastructure of support for the lonely, the depressed, the disabled, and the poor, we offer them a prescription for death. We call it autonomy, but it’s abandonment.”

“The art of dying well cannot be severed from the art of living well, and that includes caring for one another, especially when it is hard, inconvenient, or costly. It is not enough to offer the dying control. We must offer them dignity — not by affirming their despair but by affirming their worth,” Dugdale said.

To the brave New Yorkers who have managed to keep their ethics and common sense, Glenn beseeches: “You are not without hope — as long as you're still in the fight. ... Call your governor's office; urge her to veto this evil bill of death. Choose life!”

