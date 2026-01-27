Image Source: Alachua County Sheriff's Office
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Activists ask for compassion for mother who allegedly drowned her baby in bathtub: 'She is loved. She is valued.'
January 27, 2026
The woman had also been arrested previously for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman.
A woman called police to tell them that she had drowned her 7-month-old baby in a bathtub, and police confirmed the horrific claim when they went to her home.
Tierra Scott-Franklin, 23, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by Gainesville police at her residence in the Sweetwater Square Apartments.
'She did what she did, but we stand behind her. She is loved. She is valued.'
Police found the baby unresponsive and transported the child to UF Health Shands Pediatrics Hospital, where the child was declared deceased.
Scott-Franklin was charged with first-degree premeditated murder.
When the woman appeared in court, activists argued for compassion on her behalf.
"She did what she did, but we stand behind her. She is loved. She is valued. She is cared for," Saudia Bradley said. "We're asking that you please do what you do to help her to get the help she needs."
Scott-Franklin was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman and is also facing a charge for battery of a person 65 years or older.
Another activist said that Scott-Franklin sought help before the incident.
"She's not well. She let people know she was not well and asked them to take the baby," Chanae Jackson said.
RELATED: Las Vegas mother finds her son's decapitated body, police arrest his girlfriend, who is also married to victim's son
A neighbor of the woman said the shocking incident should bring awareness for struggling people.
"I was inside my apartment, and I just kept hearing, like, people around the neighborhood kept yelling, like, 'No, not a child, not a child, not a child,'" Aarion Hamilton said.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.