Activists ask for compassion for mother who allegedly drowned her baby in bathtub: 'She is loved. She is valued.'

A woman called police to tell them that she had drowned her 7-month-old baby in a bathtub, and police confirmed the horrific claim when they went to her home.

Tierra Scott-Franklin, 23, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by Gainesville police at her residence in the Sweetwater Square Apartments.

'She did what she did, but we stand behind her. She is loved. She is valued.'

Police found the baby unresponsive and transported the child to UF Health Shands Pediatrics Hospital, where the child was declared deceased.

Scott-Franklin was charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

When the woman appeared in court, activists argued for compassion on her behalf.

"She did what she did, but we stand behind her. She is loved. She is valued. She is cared for," Saudia Bradley said. "We're asking that you please do what you do to help her to get the help she needs."

Scott-Franklin was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman and is also facing a charge for battery of a person 65 years or older.

Another activist said that Scott-Franklin sought help before the incident.

"She's not well. She let people know she was not well and asked them to take the baby," Chanae Jackson said.

A neighbor of the woman said the shocking incident should bring awareness for struggling people.

"I was inside my apartment, and I just kept hearing, like, people around the neighborhood kept yelling, like, 'No, not a child, not a child, not a child,'" Aarion Hamilton said.

