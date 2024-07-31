NBA legend Dwyane Wade roasted for repeating joke about LeBron James during Olympics broadcast: 'His pronouns are he/him!'

NBA champion and former player Dwyane Wade was widely mocked for using the same joke for Team USA star LeBron James multiple times in the same game during an Olympics basketball broadcast.

The former Miami Heat guard was roasted online after he consistently referred to James using the pronouns "he/him" during Team USA's game against Serbia on Sunday.

"Y'all know his pronouns – he/him!" Wade said in the first half.



One of the most circulated clips from the second half showed James finish a layup in front of the raucous crowd, after which Wade said, "America, you know him as LeBron James. I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him."

"Dwyane Wade needs to chill. Just dropped his 3rd 'he/him' pronoun line of the game after this LeBron bucket," sports writer Frank Michael Smith wrote on X.



But Wade was not done. After the game, he took to his X account to attempt the joke again.

"Y’all know the pronouns: HE/HIM," Wade wrote.

Hilariously, that was the final straw for fans after what seemingly was the fourth time Wade used the joke that day.

"Never commentate again," one observer replied.

"Dwyane wade using the he him joke twice [in the] same quarter is crazy," said actor O'Shea Jackson, the son of rapper Ice Cube.



"It was an L the first 5x you said it," another fan remarked.

Even the social media manager for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies mocked Wade's commentary, saying he was "spamming" the joke.

Former NFL wide receiver and controversial commentator Antonio Brown chimed in and pointed to the fact that Wade has a transgender son.

"Now do your son[']s pronouns," Brown wrote.

Wade has a 16-year-old son named Zaya, whom he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, treat as if he is a girl.

Wade has said he is "so very proud of the daughter [he's] had the opportunity to raise," which would seem to make his LeBron James pronoun joke more personal.

"She has been my biggest educator and inspiration of what it means to be true to you," Wade said of the boy. "That's why it's so important to create a collaborative space for the community to participate in the conversation and express themselves freely."

The child reportedly transitioned at the age of 12.

Soon Wade and his child launched a website for transgender youth called Translatable.

The site is self-described as a "safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth to express themselves and is a resource hub for their parents, families, and support systems."

"Translatable aims to serve as a community safe space for youth to express themselves through a number of creative outlets," Zaya said in a launch video. "Here at Translatable, we focus on communities of color, center the most marginalized, and emphasize the importance of parents and family."



As Blaze News reported in April 2023, Wade revealed that he moved his family out of Florida over the state's LBGTQ laws, noting that his family would not feel comfortable there.

