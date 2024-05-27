Dwayne Wade and his transgender child launch community providing a 'safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth,' especially those of color

NBA legend Dwyane Wade launched an online community providing a "safe space" for transgender youth. Helping Wade announce the new website focusing on LGBTQ communities of color was Zaya Wade — the 16-year-old child of the former Miami Heat star, who publicly transitioned to a transgender individual from a biological male at the age of 12.

The website is called Translatable — a self-described "safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth to express themselves and is a resource hub for their parents, families, and support systems."

The famous father and child launched Translatable in a video released on Thursday.

"Translatable, aims to serve as a community safe space for youth to express themselves through a number of creative outlets," Zaya says in the video. "Here at Translatable, we focus on communities of color, center the most marginalized, and emphasize the importance of parents and family."

The NBA Hall of Famer adds, "Translatable was also a resource hub for parents, families, and support system of the LGBTQIA+ youth. For our family, we were blessed to have a community of supporters and knowledgeable experts who could swiftly arm us with the tools we needed to support Zaya and her journey."

"We recognize the lack of digestible and relatable information available to youth and families, especially communities of color," Dwayne continues. "And to this day, we are still learning."

Wade says he is "so very proud of the daughter I've had the opportunity to raise."

"She has been my biggest educator and inspiration of what it means to be true to you," the basketball star stresses. "That's why it's so important to create a collaborative space for the community to participate in the conversation and express themselves freely."

Wade concludes, "We want to emphasize that the learning never stops. You can expect to see ever-evolving content and resources to keep you up to date and Translatable."

Last week, Dwayne Wade was presented with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award in "recognition of his advocacy for the transgender community and for his work with the Wade Family Foundation."

Wade – who reportedly has a net worth of $170 million – was also awarded $250,000 in unrestricted funding for winning the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award. Wade said he would channel the money into the Translatable endeavor.

Carolina Garcìa Jayaram – the Elevate Prize Foundation’s CEO – said, "Dwyane Wade epitomizes the ethos of our foundation. His influence extends beyond the sports arena into social justice, a realm he has championed since early in his NBA career. Wade's public support for trans rights, especially after Zaya came out, has been deeply inspirational."

Zaya Wade was originally named Zion Malachi Airamis Wade. Zaya – who turns 17 this week – had desired to transition to the opposite gender since the age of 3, according to her father.

Wade legally made a name change and officially switched genders after a six-month court battle in February 2023.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade — Zaya's mother and ex-wife of Wade — objected to her child's transgender transition throughout the legal process. The mother wanted to delay the teen's ability to legally change genders until the minor was an adult.

However, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in favor of allowing the teen to switch genders.

As Blaze News reported in April 2023, Wade revealed that he moved his family out of Florida over the state's LBGTQ laws.

Wade said in an interview at the time, "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions."

He noted that he loves Miami, and Florida's tax benefits are desirable, but added, "My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

Dwyane Wade has launched his online community website focused on castrating black kids. pic.twitter.com/YXMmU4K4zt

— Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 26, 2024

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!