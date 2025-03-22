California police chief says early release of criminal led to horrific death of officer

A California police chief blamed lax incarceration policies for the death of an officer in a horrible car crash.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was killed when his patrol vehicle crashed into another car while chasing after 22-year-old Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr. on Monday. Cuevas' patrol vehicle was split in half from the force of the car accident, and he died at the scene.

'Ryan Turner’s actions speak loudly that he has a habitual pattern of fleeing law enforcement because he fears no consequences.'

The incident unfolded when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle in Victorville on St. Patrick's Day. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled from them. While giving chase, Cuevas hit a woman's car at an intersection. Turner then fled on foot and was apprehended by police.

On Tuesday, the Rialto Police Department said in a statement that Turner had a history of trying to flee from law enforcement.

In Jan. 2024, Turner was involved in a remarkably similar series of events. He was driving a reportedly stolen car when Rialto police tried to stop him and he fled from officers. In the pursuit, an officer crashed into another car in an intersection. Turner fled on foot but was captured.

He also tried to flee from officers after being handcuffed.

Although he was charged with felony evasion, possession of a stolen vehicle, and grand theft auto, he pleaded no contest to grand theft auto and the other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to 16 months in county prison, but served only eight months before being released.

Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling said that policies on crediting prisoners for time served likely led to the death of Deputy Cuevas.

"Because of this law, Ryan Turner was released from county prison after serving only half of his original 16-month sentence," said Kling. "Before AB 109 and PC 4019 were enacted, there is a good likelihood that Ryan Turner would still be in state prison today and this deputy would still be alive. Ryan Turner’s actions speak loudly that he has a habitual pattern of fleeing law enforcement because he fears no consequences."

Turner was charged with second-degree murder.

The woman that Cuevas crashed into also spoke to KTTV-TV about the accident.

"I was about to turn left and then the cop came right in front of me, and he had no siren, no lights, nothing," said Marcelline Demyan.

"I feel sorry for his family. I know he has two kids and a wife and two siblings. I feel really sorry for them," she added.

Demyan suffered a broken finger.

Scenes from the crash can be viewed on the news video from KTLA-TV on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!