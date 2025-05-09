Ed Martin spit on during outdoor interview with Newsmax

Ed Martin, the former acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, was spit on by a presumed leftist while he was giving an interview to Newsmax.

A woman started screaming at Martin while walking her dog. She approached Martin, who was caught off guard, and said, "You are Ed Martin!" As Martin started to ask, "How are you?" the woman spat on him before storming off, video showed.

"Hope she’s ready for a nice stretch in jail," said Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

"Among the many reasons that I wear that great coat," Martin quipped about the incident.

Spitting on someone can be considered simple assault, which could carry a punishment of a $1,000 fine and 180 days in jail if convicted.

Trump also announced on Thursday that his new pick to be the US attorney for DC is Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Martin has made an impact during his short tenure as the acting U.S. attorney for D.C., working to make the nation's capital safer as crime became a problem once again in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter movement and riots. Martin was unable to get enough support from Senate Republicans to get confirmation to the position, resulting in anger directed at the GOP "no" votes from President Donald Trump's base.

When Trump announced he was withdrawing Martin's nomination, he said there will be another role for him. That role later turned out to be working at the Department of Justice as an associate deputy attorney general and pardon attorney.

"Ed Martin has done an AMAZING job as interim U.S. Attorney, and will be moving to the Department of Justice as the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney. In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump also announced on Thursday that his new pick to be the U.S. attorney for D.C. is Judge Jeanine Pirro, who worked as the assistant district attorney for Westchester County, New York, and a county judge before her extensive career at Fox News.

"During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor's Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways," Trump explained.

