All Department of Education offices will be completely closed Wednesday

An email sent to workers at the Department of Education said that their offices were going to be shut down on Wednesday over security concerns, according to CBS News.

The email was sent by James Hairfield of the Office of Security, Facilities, and Logistics and told workers to leave department offices in Washington, D.C., as well as regional offices by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

'We will be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future.'

"Employees will not be permitted in any ED facility on Wednesday, March 12th, for any reason," the email read, but it added that the offices will reopen on Thursday.

The email heightened fears from the left after President Donald Trump said that he was tasking Education Secretary Linda McMahon with dissolving the department.

"The reality of our education system is stark, and the American people have elected President Trump to make significant changes in Washington," McMahon wrote in an email. "Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the President they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education — a momentous final mission — quickly and responsibly."

The decision might have been made to prevent workers from getting in the way of employees from the Department of Government Efficiency, who have encountered opposition at other agencies.

Republicans have long criticized the lack of improvement in student learning outcomes and have advocated for the taxpayer money spent by the federal government to be sent to states to fund more school choice options. Democrats have opposed the effort and accused Republicans of wanting to worsen education for the poorest students.

Teachers' unions have also been a great source of campaign donations for Democrats.

"I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future," said McMahon.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!