Teachers' union boss Randi Weingarten gets annihilated on social media for hysterical meltdown: 'I'm really angry!'

A notorious teachers' union president had a hysterical implosion over President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the Department of Education, and many on social media responded with mockery and ridicule.

American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten was speaking to MSNBC host Katie Phang about Trump's proposal when she angrily yelled about the DOE.

'Everyone else, 90%, go to public schools. Don't take away their opportunity!'

"This is about opportunity. That is why so many people are so mad about it, because they're just taking opportunity away from kids who don't have it!" Weingarten said.

"So billionaires, kids of billionaires, they have it. They go to private schools. Everyone else, 90%, go to public schools. Don't take away their opportunity!" she continued.

Phang tried to interject, but Weingarten talked over her.

"Sorry, I'm really angry about this! I'm really angry! I taught kids in Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn, New York. Virtually all of them got Title 1 funds. I taught AP [government]. One of the things that they just cut was the 'We the People' competition, which was taught in ruby-red districts like Van Wert, Ohio, and deep-blue districts like my district," Weingarten said.

"Why, if we need civics, would you cut the 'We the People' competition? It's $11 million. Why would you do that?" she asked.

"Because they want the people to be ignorant," responded Phang.

Weingarten was widely mocked for implying that all education opportunities would end for American students.

"Oh look, little miss 'Prez of AFT' can't shake her money tree anymore, and is losing her s**t on national television! Bless your heart, Randi Weingarten," responded Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

"A reminder that Randi Weingarten vigorously opposed reopening schools during COVID. Her union made absurd demands that had nothing to do with the virus, like canceling teachers' student loans. And now she wants us all to forget. I can't imagine a worse surrogate for her cause," replied Billy Binion of Reason.

"It is difficult to think of someone who's done more to discredit teachers unions than Randi Weingarten herself," he added. "She took a monopoly on a public good & weaponized it against the people she was supposed to be serving: kids. She's a case study in why public unions need to go."

"To me, it will always be wild that RandiWeingarten was a substitute teacher for 3 years, a full-time teacher for 3 years, and never raised kids (she has 2 grown step-kids thru her marriage 7 yrs ago)," said Liz Wolfe of Reason. "She's primarily a lawyer and an activist, not a teacher or a parent!"

"One of the best clips you will watch today. RandiWeingarten is having an unhinged meltdown because Trump is planning to shut down the Department of Education," said the "Libs of TikTok" account.

Video of the rant was widely circulated on the X social media platform.

Weingarten has been accused of trying to rewrite her support of shutting down schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

