Elderly man dies after suspect — who was in police custody just hours earlier — shoves him down subway steps: NYPD

An elderly man has died after the suspect in his killing — who was in police custody just hours earlier — shoved him down subway entrance steps in New York City on Thursday night, police told WCBS-TV.

The attack against the 76-year-old man occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the city's Chelsea neighborhood at West 18th Street and 7th Avenue, the station said.

'Disgusting.'

Responding officers found Ross Falzone on the subway stairs with head injuries, WCBS said, adding that he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and later died.

The station said police believe they know who carried out the crime since the suspect was taken into custody earlier Thursday.

Police told WCBS that officers around 3:30 p.m. Thursday encountered the suspect behaving erratically outside the NYPD's 17th Precinct.

The male was taken into custody, the station said, and officers brought him to Bellevue Hospital. WCBS said he was taken to the psychiatric emergency room for evaluation — and released an hour later.

RELATED: Thug who's been deported 4 times faces upgraded charges after elderly man he's accused of shoving onto NYC subway tracks dies

Surveillance video around 9:30 p.m. Thursday recorded Falzone approaching the subway — and the same male who had been taken into custody earlier in the day was seen walking quickly behind him and then shoving the elderly victim down the steps, police told WCBS.

Falzone struck his head about halfway down the steps, the station added.

Emergency responders were called, WCBS said, adding that Falzone was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but died just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police are searching for the suspect, the station said, adding that the NYPD hasn't released his name or description.

Observers commenting under the WCBS video report about the elderly man's death are beyond done. Some examples:

"This is what you vote for in blue city NY," one commenter said.

"Disgusting," another user stated.

"There will be no justice," another commenter lamented.

"The powers that be do this because they're not scared of being dragged out and held accountable," another user declared.

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