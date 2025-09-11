Video shows alleged thieves trying to rob 87-year-old man — who happens to be a fearless weight lifter

An elderly man laughed about his fight with two alleged thieves who tried to rob him of an expensive gold watch while he was walking along a street in New York City.

Larry Schwartz told WNBC-TV that he was walking from a senior center in Gramercy Park on Aug. 3 when he and his companion were approached by a man who said he was visiting from Dubai. Schwartz says he was wearing a Rolex worth about $46K.

'I twisted her pretty good, including her body. ... So I worked her over pretty good.'

"He's calling me and he's saying, 'I'm from Dubai,'" Joanna Cuccia recalled. "I turned around, and I said, 'Well, welcome to New York.'"

He then asked her for directions to Walmart.

"I said, 'There are no Walmarts in Manhattan.' He said, 'Tell that to my wife,'" Cuccia added.

The couple went to a car parked at the sidewalk, and when Schwartz got near the woman in the car, she slipped what appeared to be a gold watch with diamonds on his wrist.

"It's a knockoff for somebody stupid or somebody doesn't know Rolex," he said. "Right away, I know there's a problem."

Schwartz said she tried to unclasp his watch but did not expect the man to fight back. He grabbed her arm and slammed her against the door three times.

"Her body smacked against the door," he said.

"If I don't let go of her, he's going to pull away, and he's going to drag me down. You know, I'm not smart, but I'm not dumb. So it's not going to happen," he added.

The video showed that the couple were able to get away after failing to rob the man.

"I twisted her pretty good, including her body, which I did. I used this battering ram against the inside of the cab. So I worked her over pretty good," he said.

"She's got to have one hell of a sore arm," Schwartz continued. "I also boxed amateur. I have 44 amateur fights, and so I'm not the average person, I know that."

Schwartz says that he works out religiously.

"They picked on the wrong person," he said. "People my age don't work out every day, and they haven't been working out since they were 14."

Police are looking for the two suspects, which they describe as a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.

