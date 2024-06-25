Election worker in Phoenix, previously charged with felony, accused of stealing access fob to vote tabulation machines

A temporary election worker in Maricopa County has been accused of stealing a fob that helps grant access to vote tabulation machines.

On Friday morning, elections officials at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, noticed that a security fob and keys attached to a lanyard were missing. Investigators then reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that Walter Ringfield Jr., a 27-year-old temporary elections worker, had apparently swiped the lanyard, fob, and keys around 5 p.m. the previous day and stuffed them in the pocket of his shorts.

He agreed to a diversion program, resulting in a suspended prosecution. Because the case did not result in a conviction, it did not appear during his background check.

Authorities then confronted Ringfield about the items. At first, he denied taking anything but eventually added that if he did take anything accidentally, those items would be in his car. A quick search of his vehicle revealed the missing lanyard but not the fob.

Ringfield also claimed that anything he may have taken he returned within 20 minutes or so. Officers then went to Ringfield's home with a search warrant and reportedly found the missing fob in the master bedroom.

Ringfield, who began working at the facility on June 3, later reportedly admitted to taking the items to "clean up." "Walter said the job was temporary and he was trying to make it permanent, so he wanted to clean up," the police report said but did not clarify what "clean up" meant.

The tabulation machines require both the fob and a password to gain access. "To ensure the integrity of Maricopa County Elections, election workers are reprogramming and re-conducting logic and accuracy testing of all equipment," said Jennifer Liewer, a spokesperson for the elections department. Officials estimate that the reprogramming process will cost more than $19,000, a cost that will be borne by taxpayers.

"While this event is unwelcome, it speaks [to] the effectiveness of the security protocols built into Arizona’s election systems," said a statement from the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State.

Ringfield was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage and misdemeanor theft. He is being held without bail.

Ringfield is also no stranger to law enforcement. Last fall, he was charged with felony theft after he allegedly stole more than $1,000 in cash from Fry's Food And Drug. He agreed to a diversion program, resulting in a suspended prosecution. Because that case did not result in a conviction, it did not appear during his background check, an elections department spokesperson said.

Currently, Ringfield does not have a registered party affiliation, though he once registered as a Democrat. About 18 months ago, a candidate named Walter Ringfield Jr. also filed a statement of interest to run as a Democrat in the 2024 U.S. Senate race in Arizona, a KGUN news report shows, though whether this is the same Walter Ringfield Jr. is unclear since he would not be 30 years old in time for the election as is constitutionally required.

He also snapped photos with several high-profile Democrats, including Sens. Mark Kelly and Amy Klobuchar, and posted those photos to an Instagram account believed to be his, the Arizona Republic reported. His social media accounts now appear to be scrubbed.

According to Ringfield's father, Walter Ringfield Sr., the younger Walter recently graduated with a political science degree from Arizona State University. Walter Sr. reiterated to the outlet that he "loves" his son and that he "will wait to pass judgment until all of the facts come out."

Mail-in ballots for the state primary are scheduled to be mailed out next week. Primary Election Day in Arizona is scheduled for July 30.

