Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi leave the US for good over Trump election

While many celebrities had vowed to leave the U.S. if President-elect Donald Trump were elected again, former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, appear to have actually followed through on the threat.

According to sources that spoke to TMZ, the couple has absconded to a region in southwest England called the Cotswolds that is located about two hours from London.

TMZ said they had purchased the home before the election, but Trump's triumph made them "very disillusioned" with the U.S., and they decided immediately afterward to "get the hell out."

DeGeneres donated to the Harris-Walz campaign and endorsed the Democratic ticket on social media to her millions of fans.

"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," she wrote on Instagram.

In August, DeGeneres sold her mansion on a 10-acre estate in Santa Barbara County for $96 million after purchasing it two years ago for $70 million. The Tuscan-style home includes 9,000 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and access to a private beach.

DeGeneres had previously criticized the Trump administration in 2017 over his opposition to laws enforcing the transgender agenda.

"This isn't about politics. It's about human rights, and it's not okay," she said at the time.

She also faced furious condemnation from the left in 2019 when she defended chatting and joking with former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game.

