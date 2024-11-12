Comedienne reveals that Elon Musk made her cry when he hosted 'Saturday Night Live'

A comedienne on "Saturday Night Live" revealed that tech billionaire Elon Musk was the host who made her cry because he was really mean about her sketch proposal.

Chloe Fineman posted a video in which she recounted the story and said she decided to reveal the information after Musk complained about the impression made of him on the show. Prior to her admission, another cast member had said an unnamed host had made several cast members cry.

'I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f***ing unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!'

Fineman posted the video on social media and then deleted it hours later.

“Guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up late writing a sketch. I was so excited. I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny,'" she said.

"I waited for you to be like, 'Ha ha, JK.' No. Then you started pawing through my script, like, flipping each page being like, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh once, not one time,'" she added.

She went on to say the sketch made the show, and it did well despite Musk's misgivings.

"I actually had a really good time, and I thought you were really funny in it, but, you know, have a little manners here, sir!" Fineman continued.

Although she deleted the video, it was copied and circulated on social media.

Musk's appearance on "SNL" was praised by some, but some of the cast members refused to appear with him based on vague criticisms of his support for right-wing causes. He has since become far more open about his politics and supported President-elect Donald Trump in the election.

The billionaire responded in a message on X, the platform he owns.

"Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried," he explained. "I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f***ing unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!! But then it worked out in the end."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!