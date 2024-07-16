Elon Musk pledges whopping $45 million per month to Trump-affiliated PAC: Report

One of the richest people in the world has reportedly decided to share a fair portion of his wealth with a super PAC supporting the election efforts of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk — the leader of X, SpaceX, and Tesla — has pledged to donate a staggering $45 million a month to America PAC, beginning in July.

The reports of Musk's ample pledges to America PAC come on the heels of Musk's official endorsement of Trump. Less than an hour after Trump was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Musk announced that he supports Trump in the presidential election this November.

If true, Musk could donate more than $150 million in the next four months, a sum that would dwarf the largest known super PAC donation of the 2024 election cycle. That record currently belongs to a descendant of banker Thomas Mellon, who reportedly donated $50 million to another Trump-related PAC.

Musk allegedly already contributed a "sizeable amount" to America PAC, but a filing from the group submitted on Monday did not include Musk's name. In response to a WSJ social media post about his alleged forthcoming donations to America PAC, Musk shared a meme with the message, "Fake gnus."

The filing did include the names of other high-profile figures, including investor twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who each donated $250,000, and Joe Lonsdale of Lonsdale Enterprises, who donated $1 million.

The filing further notes that America PAC, which was just established in late May, raised nearly $9 million in the second quarter and currently has about $100,000 in cash on hand.

America PAC did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment. A spokesperson for the Wall Street Journal told Blaze News: "We stand by our reporting."

Throughout 2024, Musk has made comments that, at the time they were made, suggested political ambivalence but in retrospect could hint at his upcoming alleged donations to America PAC. Back in February, for example, Musk insisted he would not donate "to either candidate for US President," a statement that vows to give no direct financial support to either Trump or Biden but does not preclude donations to candidate-adjacent organizations like America PAC.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include a statement from the Wall Street Journal.



