CNN pollster explains why Democrats are 'bedwetting' over newest election numbers

CNN poll analyst Harry Enten said polling in the election is turning against Democrats, and they are wetting their beds over it.

Enten explained in a segment Friday that Democrats were worried over polls showing movement in support toward Republican former President Donald Trump in the battleground states surrounding the Great Lakes.

'The simple fact is Kamala Harris is doing considerably worse than either Biden or Clinton was.'

“If Kamala Harris wins these three, she most likely gets to 270 electoral votes. Take a look three weeks ago, Harris was ahead by two in Pennsylvania, two in Wisconsin, three in Michigan," said Enten.

"Look at where we are today, the race is even tighter, even tighter than it was. Today, it’s a one-point advantage in Pennsylvania, one in Wisconsin, one in Michigan,” he continued. “Look, that’s limited movement, but in a year in which this race has been so static for talking one point movement, one point movement, two point movements. And we see movements in all three.”

He posted part of the segment to his social media account, where it quickly garnered more than 1.1 million views.



Enten said the public polling was likely reflective of private polling by Democrats, and then compared the current standing of the Kamala Harris campaign to that of Democrats of recent elections.



“We’re going to look at an average across these three states, right? Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, an average on October 11th, what do you see? Well, if you look eight years ago, Hillary Clinton was way out in front in an average of these three, she was up by eight,” he continued. “You go four years ago, Joe Biden was up by an average of seven points across these three Great Lake battleground states, yet come today, it’s just a one-point advantage for Kamala Harris across these three Great Lake battleground states.”

Polling also showed that far more Democrats would be upset if Trump won than the percentage of Republicans that would be worried if Harris were elected.

"I think that this is really the type of thing that gets Democrats really to worry," Enten concluded, "because the simple fact is Kamala Harris is doing considerably worse than either Biden or Clinton was.”

The entire segment with Enten can be viewed on CNN's video on YouTube.

