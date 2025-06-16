Big Oil SUED for ‘climate homicide’

"Climate Homicide: Prosecuting Big Oil for Climate Deaths" is a study that was released by Harvard Environmental Law Review in 2023, and BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere calls it “the most influential piece of propaganda in this particular form.”

The article finds that in jurisdictions across the United States, fossil fuel companies could be prosecuted for every type of homicide, short of first-degree murder. It also concludes that prosecutions could offer highly effective remedies that prosecutors could be motivated to seek.

“Hey, we can find a way for climate deaths to be prosecuted as homicide, basically under every jurisdiction in America, as long as you don’t say it’s first-degree murder,” Stu mocks on “Stu Does America.” “And then in addition to that, you guys should note these will be good remedies for the policies that we want. Right.”

Now, a few years later, the term “climate homicide” is beginning to rear its head.

“The model is lawsuits against the cigarette companies, but individuals smoke cigarettes sold by particular companies. The theory here is that the fossil fuel companies have injured everyone in the entire world now and in the future by means of any business operations with any customers, with the chain of causation running through the atmosphere and climate of the entire planet,” Dan McLaughlin wrote in an article for the National Review.

“It is completely ridiculous,” Stu comments. “But those cases are now popping up.”

One oil company is being sued for the 2021 death of a woman, Juliana Leon, during a heatwave. Her daughter has sued seven oil and gas companies claiming wrongful death, with her suit alleging that “they failed to warn the public of the dangers of the planet-warming emissions produced by their products and that they funded decades-long campaigns to obscure the scientific consensus on global warming.”

“All of this just popped out there as if it's a complete fact,” Stu says, noting that Leon began to go after the oil companies after being approached by a nonprofit group called the Center for Climate Integrity, which helps assemble and promote cases against large oil and gas companies.

“So this is just a left-wing typical operation here,” Stu says.

The supposed victim, Leon, was on her way back from a doctor's appointment after having bariatric surgery two weeks prior, when the air conditioning in her car broke.

“So she had just gone through a very traumatic event with her body, she was quite vulnerable to heat stroke, and of course, the car’s AC broke,” Stu explains, adding, “Not only had she had the surgery, she hadn’t eaten any food in two weeks. Which, again, would probably make you very vulnerable.”

