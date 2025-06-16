America First goes wireless: Trump Organization makes major product launch announcement

The Trump Organization, which provides services in many sectors of the economy — including real estate development, entertainment, and financial services — is adding a new venture to its growing portfolio. The Trump Organization, run by President Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr., announced the launch of its very own mobile wireless company, Trump Mobile.

The launch of Trump Mobile comes on the 10-year anniversary of the launch of President Trump's first presidential campaign. They are promising "top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value, and all-American service for our nation's hardest-working people."

'We're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service.'

"Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve," Donald Trump Jr. said in an announcement. "We're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service."

The flagship program, the 47 Plan, costs $47.45 per month, a commemorative number for Trump's service as the 45th and 47th president of the United States. It works with all three major carriers in the U.S., making it a reliable option coast to coast. On top of that, the plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data; telehealth services; and free international calling, among many other features.

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The service has some additional perks in the spirit of President Trump's American First agenda. "We're especially proud to offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families — because those serving overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home," Eric Trump said in his announcement.

Additionally, the announcement includes the launch of a phone to go along with the mobile network: the T1 Phone. The T1 Phone is a "sleek, gold smartphone" manufactured in the United States. It will be available starting in August.



