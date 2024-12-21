Eric Adams' ex-top aide indicted on bribery charges in latest corruption case involving mayor's circle

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' (D) former chief adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, was indicted Thursday on bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy charges.



In anticipation of the impending indictment, Lewis-Martin resigned from her position on Sunday.

'Twisting facts.'

Arthur Aidala, Lewis-Martin's lawyer, told the Associated Press over the weekend, "Pieces of puzzles are going to be put together to make it look as horrible as possible."

"But we know the truth, and the truth is Ingrid Lewis-Martin never broke the law," he stated.

On Sunday, Lewis-Martin declared she was being "falsely accused of something," adding that she was not yet aware of the specifics of the charges.

"And during my tenure, I have never taken any gifts, money, anything," she declared. "I have not made any arrangements in advance to take any gifts or money, or to have any gifts or money given to a family member or friend in order for me to do my job."

Prosecutors claimed Lewis-Martin "abused her position and sold her influence to enrich herself and her family."

Lewis-Martin's son, Glenn D. Martin II, and real estate investors are also facing charges.

Martin II allegedly received $100,000 in exchange for Lewis-Martin's expediting city approvals for the two investors. The funds were reportedly deposited into an account he shared with his mother.

Regarding the expedited approvals, Aidala stated that Lewis-Martin "was just moving things along."

Aidala called the prosecution's allegations "preposterous."

"So Ingrid is going to do a favor for a bribe, get a check made out and put it in her own bank account," he stated. "Really?!"

Michael Cibella, an attorney for Martin II, told the AP that the prosecution was "twisting facts." Cibella said Martin II had only "developed a friendship with successful, hard working businessmen."

All parties have pleaded not guilty.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Adams is not a target of the investigation against Lewis-Martin. However, Adams is facing his own bribery charges in a separate probe.

The mayor was accused of accepting luxury travel perks and illegal campaign donations from a Turkish official. Adams pleaded not guilty. His trial is slated for April.

On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump said he would consider issuing Adams a pardon.

"I think that he was treated pretty unfairly," Trump told reporters.

He speculated that Adams was targeted after he "made some pretty strong statements" about the Biden administration's immigration failures.

"I haven't seen the gravity of it all, but it seems like being upgraded on an airplane many years ago," Trump said, referring to charges.