Exclusive: Chip Roy introduces key bill protecting American land from CCP influence

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Texas) introduced legislation Tuesday that would bar members of the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing land in the United States, according to the bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

The Securing America's Land from Foreign Interference Act would direct the president to "take actions as may be necessary" to prevent the purchase of public or private land in the United States by members of the CCP or under the influence of the CCP.

'If the Soviets were doing this 50 years ago, Congress would have already taken action; we need to look at the CCP with the same seriousness.'

China currently controls over 270,000 acres of land in the United States, with foreign investors overall controlling nearly 45 million acres of U.S. farmland, according to the latest data published by the Department of Agriculture.

"The Chinese Communist Party shouldn't be able to buy American land, and they especially shouldn't be able to buy our farmland or land near critical infrastructure like military bases, like we let them do now," Roy told Blaze News.

"If the Soviets were doing this 50 years ago, Congress would have already taken action; we need to look at the CCP with the same seriousness," Roy added.

In Texas alone, a Chinese-based energy company has purchased 130,000 acres of land close to Laughlin Air Force Base. Another Chinese company called Fufeng Group also purchased 300 acres of farmland just 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

"That's why I first introduced the original language of this bill back in 2021," Roy told Blaze News. "Now — with a federal trifecta in the House, Senate and White House — Republicans have no excuse not to force this issue and pass legislation barring the CCP from buying any American soil."

Roy's bill is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Brandon Gill of Texas, Eric Burlison of Missouri, Pat Fallon of Texas, Mark Green of Tennessee, Troy Nehls of Texas, Michael Guest of Mississippi, Jake Ellzey of Texas, Pete Stauber of Minnesota, Randy Weber of Texas, and Nathaniel Moran of Texas.

