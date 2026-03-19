Exclusive: Congress to crack down on 'devastatingly lethal' drugs ravaging America

Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas is leading a bipartisan charge to combat the rise of nitazenes, a class of illicit drugs that could be deadlier than fentanyl, Blaze News has learned.

Pfluger and co-leader Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-Wash.) introduced the House version of the DETECT Nitazenes Act Thursday alongside Democratic Rep. Eugene Vindman of Virginia. The bipartisan and bicameral legislation would direct resources from the Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate and the Drug Enforcement Administration to enhance technologies to detect illicit drugs like nitazenes at extremely low concentrations, according to bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

'These deadly drugs are taking American lives.'

"Nitazenes are an emerging class of illicit drugs that pose a serious threat to Americans' health and safety, yet today, these deadly drugs have not received the level of attention necessary to combat them," Pfluger told Blaze News. "The DETECT Nitazenes Act will close critical gaps in detection capabilities, support law enforcement efforts, and improve public safety outcomes by enabling faster and more accurate identification of these deadly substances."

"As the risk from synthetic drugs continues to evolve, this legislation ensures that we remain prepared to respond to the next generation of deadly narcotics and protect our communities," he continued.



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Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, who is leading the companion bill in the Senate, demonstrated just how destructive nitazenes can be, urging Congress to take swift action.

"Nitazenes are powerful synthetic opioids that are stronger than fentanyl, cheaper to produce, and devastatingly lethal," Schmitt told Blaze News. "These deadly drugs are taking American lives, and we must get smart on them before they devastate communities across Missouri and the nation."

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Schmitt added, "I was proud to introduce the DETECT Nitazenes Act in the Senate and am encouraged to see my colleagues introduce it in the House. I urge both the House and the Senate to take up this critical bill to help tackle this crisis before nitazenes get out of control."

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to clarify Rep. Michael Baumgartner is co-leading the legislation.

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