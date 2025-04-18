Exclusive: Hundreds of conservative Texans rally behind Paxton's effort to primary Cornyn

Over 250 conservative leaders across Texas are backing Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in his bid to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Blaze News first learned.

Texan leaders, lawmakers, and grassroots activists alike rallied behind Paxton as he prepares to primary Cornyn, who he says is relying too much on the establishment. Cornyn has held the Senate seat since 2002 and will be up for re-election in 2026.

'He has an excellent record fighting for Texans and their rights, which is needed now more than ever.'

"I'm incredibly grateful to have the support of over 250 conservative leaders from across our great state," Paxton told Blaze News. "While John Cornyn is relying on the Washington establishment to save him, I'm proud that my campaign is powered by the grassroots and the people of Texas."

Paxton characterized Cornyn as a career politician who has previously come into conflict with President Donald Trump's priorities.

"Our momentum grows every single day because there are millions of patriots who know what I know: It's time for a change," Paxton told Blaze News. "John Cornyn has been in Washington for over two decades, and in that time all he's done is work with Joe Biden to pass radical gun control, attack President Trump, and call the border wall 'naive.'"

"He's failed our state," Paxton continued, "and I'm running to ensure that Cornyn is replaced by a strong conservative warrior who will always stand with President Trump."

Political allies echoed Paxton, saying he is a necessary change agent for Washington, D.C.

"Paxton is the perfect person to replace the RINO that is John Cornyn," BlazeTV contributor and Paxton endorser Matthew Mardsen told Blaze News. "He has an excellent record fighting for Texans and their rights, which is needed now more than ever. The contrast can't be starker."



"For far too long, John Cornyn has sold Texans out and voted against the will of his constituents," Sara Gonzales, host of BlazeTV's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered," told Blaze News. "He seems far more interested in funding forever wars than helping his own citizens. Frankly, he is an embarrassment to the state of Texas."



"Attorney General Paxton has a long track record of fighting for Texans, even when the battle is tough, and even when the establishment is after him," Gonzales added. "At times, he’s been the only statewide elected official willing to do what’s right. I look forward to Paxton giving Texans real representation in the United States Senate."