Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Exclusive: ICE busts pedophile, abuser, and fentanyl trafficker despite ongoing shutdown
October 29, 2025
Federal agents continue to arrest the ‘worst of the worst.’
The government shutdown has not hindered the Trump administration's federal agents from continuing nationwide immigration enforcement.
‘Nothing will slow us down from making America safe again — not even a government shutdown.’
On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, abusers, and drug traffickers, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.
“The Democrats’ government shutdown will not stop DHS law enforcement from arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, abusers, violent assailants, and drug traffickers from America’s streets,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.
“Nothing will slow us down from making America safe again — not even a government shutdown," McLaughlin added.
The DHS highlighted five of those arrests.
Elroy Smith, a Jamaican national, was previously convicted in Philadelphia of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. Court records show that he was sentenced in 2024 to a minimum of 11.5 months in jail.
Elroy Smith. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE nabbed Joel Ocampo-Martinez, a Mexican national with a criminal record in Vernal, Utah, for attempted forcible sexual abuse.
Joel Ocampo-Martinez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Federal agents arrested Oscar Hernandez-Aguire, a Salvadoran national who was convicted in Los Angeles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.
Oscar Hernandez-Aguire. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Luis Mario Martinez-Gonzalez, a Mexican national, was found guilty in El Paso County, Texas, for assault on a public servant.
Luis Mario Martinez-Gonzalez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
ICE also captured Osiris Alexander Rodriguez-Guzman, a national from the Dominican Republic, who was convicted in Essex Superior Court in Massachusetts for trafficking 200 grams or more of fentanyl. Gov. Maura Healey’s administration announced Rodriguez-Guzman’s drug trafficking arrest in 2022 as part of a state and federal takedown operation that resulted in a dozen arrests.
Osiris Alexander Rodriguez-Guzman. Image source: Department of Homeland Security
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
