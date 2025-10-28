Major shake-up reportedly under way at DHS as Trump administration works to increase deportations

The Department of Homeland Security appears to be shifting tactics in order to drastically increase the number of daily arrests of illegal aliens by changing leadership at field offices across the country.

First reported by the Washington Examiner, DHS is set to replace directors at field offices that are normally staffed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with U.S. Border Patrol agents. While both agencies fall under DHS and carry out similar immigration enforcement duties, they have been employing different tactics to target illegal aliens.

As previously reported by Blaze News during a ride-along near Miami, ICE agents mainly do targeted enforcement of illegal aliens who have gone on to commit more crimes while in the United States. Intelligence is gathered to determine a target's behavior before making arrests. If they have the ability to take in other illegal aliens near the target or targets, agents can do so now under the Trump administration.

Border Patrol, on the other hand, has been let loose by the Trump administration to conduct sweeps in sanctuary cities across the country, employing daytime raids to arrest illegal aliens and to send a message that things are different than they were under the Biden-Harris administration. Border Patrol agents are eager to do missions in the interior after being forced to allow illegal immigrants into the United States during the Biden border crisis.

Border Patrol's random sweeps at job sites worked by illegal immigrants have resulted in the arrest of people with serious criminal backgrounds.

Because of the shock-and-awe tactics, which have increasingly resulted in mobs forming to attack the agents, the White House favors Border Patrol to lead operations in order to get more illegal aliens out of the country.

DHS posted video on Tuesday showing an anti-Border Patrol crowd in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago attacking agents. Tear gas had to be used after some in the angry crowd threw objects at agents.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said the leadership changes are happening in cities such as:

Los Angeles

Phoenix

Philadelphia

Denver

El Paso

San Diego

Seattle

Portland

New Orleans

The different tactics have reportedly caused tensions between the two agencies and their allies in the White House and DHS. One DHS official told Melugin the department has "lost" its way trying to solely focus on increasing arrests, while a Border Patrol official reportedly said, "What did everyone think mass deportations meant? Only the worst? Tom Homan has said it himself, anyone in the U.S. illegally is on the table."

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said on X that the DHS has "no personnel changes to announce right now."

Addressing tensions between the two sides, McLaughlin noted, "This is one team, one fight. President Trump has a brilliant, tenacious team led by [Secretary Kristi Noem] to deliver on the American people's mandate to remove criminal illegal aliens from this country."

