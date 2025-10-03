Exclusive: ICE nabs child predator, rapist, and other violent thugs

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested several violent criminals on Thursday, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

'Nothing will deter us from our mission to make America safe again.'

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, ICE has vowed to continue working “around the clock to arrest and remove” illegal alien criminals.

“Nothing will deter us, not even a Democrat government shutdown, from fulfilling the president’s mandate from the American people to remove the worst of the worst,” the release reads.

Those arrested included child sex predators, rapists, and domestic abusers. The DHS highlighted five of the "worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens removed from American streets across the country.

Hector Patricio Quinchi-Saldana, a 42-year-old Ecuadoran, was picked up by ICE Buffalo. Quinchi-Saldana was previously convicted of rape in Queens, New York.

Hector Patricio Quinchi-Saldana. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE Houston arrested Yoni Garado-Cobix, a 42-year-old Mexican national. His criminal history includes a conviction in Texas for assault of a family or household member, impeding breath or circulation.

Yoni Garado-Cobix. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Zeisly Jose Samaniego-Landaeta, a 37-year-old Venezuelan national, was nabbed by ICE Salt Lake City. He was previously convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Zeisly Jose Samaniego-Landaeta. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Mouncef Lahoura, a 25-year-old Moroccan national, was convicted of oral copulation: use of force/injury before ICE Los Angeles arrested him.

Mouncef Lahoura. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE San Francisco captured Luis Robles-Minjares, a 45-year-old Mexican national. Robles-Minjares’ criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault of a child younger than 10 years old.

Luis Robles-Minjares. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

“Every day — even when the government is shut down — our brave ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and domestic abusers,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated. “Nothing will deter us from our mission to make America safe again. While the Democrats play politics, the deportation flights will continue.”

