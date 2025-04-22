Exclusive: Unreleased DOJ report indicates top Biden FBI official retaliated against underlings who testified against her

The Oversight Project recently obtained an unreleased report from the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General that appears to indicate that a top official in the Biden FBI retaliated against her underlings in response to their cooperation with an earlier OIG investigation that found misconduct revolving around her workplace affair.

Mike Howell, president of the Oversight Project, told Blaze News, "The report we obtained is yet another example of the disaster that was the senior leadership at Christopher Wray's FBI."

"The current FBI owes us significant documents about some pretty well sourced misconduct by [Deputy Director Paul] Abbate," continued Howell. "New leadership at the FBI doesn't absolve the bureau from needing to come to terms with some of its worst excesses."

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a report in July 2021 indicating that a former senior FBI official — who current and former law enforcement officials confirmed to the Washington Post was then-Assistant Director of the FBI's Office of Congressional Affairs Jill Tyson — "engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate and failed to timely report the relationship, in violation of FBI policy."

The report, which did not name Tyson outright, noted that the FBI official not only participated in a hiring decision involving the romantically involved subordinate but "allowed the relationship to negatively affect an appropriate and professional superior-subordinate relationship and to disrupt the workplace by interfering with the ability of other FBI employees to complete their work."

The OIG's partially redacted October 2023 report, which the Oversight Project shared with Blaze News, claims that a senior female FBI employee — whom context and framing indicates was Tyson — tried to figure out which bureau staffers were being interviewed during the first investigation, then tried to "dig into [their testimony] a little bit."

The senior official was upset with those who "betrayed" her, keen on "playing the long game," and ready to get "back" at least one employee "eventually," said the report.

The report also claimed that the top FBI official told one employee who cooperated with the OIG during its previous investigation that she would "never get another job" at the bureau.

Six of seven witnesses interviewed by the OIG reportedly testified that the top female FBI official spoke about the previous OIG investigation "in ways that made them feel uncomfortable or that they felt were inappropriate."

During the first investigation, the senior female FBI official told an underling that she was "going to sue everyone who had provided negative information about her to the OIG," according to the report.

She made statements about 'getting back at one individual for their OIG testimony.'

The OIG also received an anonymous complaint indicating that the top FBI official, who apparently refused to sit for an interview with the OIG's office, "'regularly' boasted that the FBI Deputy Director [Paul Abbate] had told [redacted] 'to keep her head down and the FBI would take care of her.'"

The OIG report concluded that the top FBI official violated bureau policy on non-retaliation for reporting compliance risks when she made statements about "getting back at one individual for their OIG testimony and about suing [redacted] employees who she believed has provided negative information about her in the earlier OIG investigation."

The OIG also concluded that Tyson engaged in unprofessional conduct by "making those statements and by speaking to [redacted] employees about their testimony in the earlier OIG investigation in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, making [redacted] employees aware of her access to documents related to the earlier investigation, and asking a [redacted] member to print and deliver to [redacted] a copy of a document describing [redacted] in connection with the OIG's finding of misconduct in the earlier investigation."

Blaze News reached out to Tyson and the DOJ for comment but did not receive responses by deadline.

The FBI declined to comment.

Around the time the OIG released its 2021 report concerning Tyson's apparent violation of FBI policies in her handling of a romantic relationship with a subordinate, the Washington Post reported that she had a "close working relationship with [then-]FBI Director Christopher A. Wray."

The Post noted further that "Tyson plays a key role inside the FBI, managing its interactions and information-sharing with lawmakers. As part of that job, she prepares Wray for congressional testimony; current and former law enforcement officials said Wray likes and trusts her."

Tyson — who also served as an at-large member of the FBI's Diversity Executive Council — now works as practice lead of crisis communications at Google's Mandiant Consulting, as well as CEO of Tyson Global Advisors.

