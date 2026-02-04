'F**king mess': Zohran Mamdani fails first major test as filth piles up on city streets

Images and video have surfaced online showing piles of trash and snow accumulating along streets and sidewalks across New York City. Since the surfacing of these videos and images, Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has been under harsh scrutiny from critics and citizens of NYC.

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport called the city a "dirty snow covered dump" with garbage mountains rivaling the snowdrifts.

'Harshest winter stretch New York has ever seen.'

Other celebrities have piled on, amplifying the outrage.

YouTube star Casey Neistat released a video titled "New York City SCUM," exposing the post-snowstorm layers of filth and garbage coating streets.

Video and photos circulating online show trash bags stacked eight feet high in places like the Upper East Side, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, often fused with dirty ice and slush from the storm.

Residents describe the scenes as a "f**king mess," with overflowing bins attracting rats and narrowing sidewalks to dangerous widths.

The Department of Sanitation admitted trash collection is running about 24 hours behind, with some areas delayed even longer as workers juggle snow removal on 12-hour shifts.

Mamdani held a press conference on Sunday, during which he addressed New Yorkers about the lingering snow and sanitation issues following the massive winter storm that struck the city in late January.

Mamdani defended the crews during the press conference, "They are working with everything that they have to come up to speed."



The mayor acknowledged that sanitation crews are prioritizing regular trash and compost collection over recyclables amid the ongoing winter conditions and delays: "We are speaking about already one of the coldest periods in New York City history and what could end up being the coldest period in New York City history."

But for New Yorkers, the excuses are falling flat. Residents point out that other cities handle heavy snow without turning their cities into open dumps.

Mamdani and DSNY have not announced further immediate actions beyond urging patience.

