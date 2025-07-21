'F**k you!' Hunter Biden explodes over deportations in interview about his dad, immigration, and George Clooney

Former first son Hunter Biden went on several expletive-laden rants about issues ranging from illegal immigration to the treatment of his father by the media.

Biden spoke to "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," a left-wing YouTube channel that has long covered Donald Trump rallies and interviewed strange characters.

The former president's son gave a whopping three-hour interview highlighted by comments he made about President Biden's cognitive capabilities, coupled with a vehement condemnation of the deportation of illegal immigrants.

'By the numbers, what influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news.'

Clips of Biden were seen by millions in mere hours, including the 55-year-old disagreeing with Democrats who have pointed out that American citizens are upset with illegal immigration.

"All these Democrats say, 'You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration,'" Biden told the host before quickly escalating his rhetoric.

"F**k you! How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f**king table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f**king garden?" Biden ranted.

After listing a series of job categories frequently filled by illegal labor, Biden claimed that illegal immigrants have admirable determination.

"Who do you think is here by the f**king, sheer f**king just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give theirselves and their family a better chance?" Biden said of the illegal aliens.

Biden also stated that he did not believe illegal immigrants are criminals, but his comments later on about his father's obvious cognitive decline on the 2024 campaign trail made for more fiery television.

Biden lashed out at celebrities and commentators who pointed out his father's decline, and he frequently used curse words to describe the ethics of President Biden's detractors.

First, Biden unleashed on actor George Clooney, who penned a New York Times op-ed suggesting that Joe Biden resign as nominee for the Democratic Party.

"F**k him. F**k him. F**k him and everybody around him. I don't have to be f**king nice," Biden unloaded.

The Delaware native also discredited political analysts like James Carville and David Axelrod for what he described as their lack of accomplishments. Biden then decided it was CNN host Jake Tapper's turn. Tapper released a book in May, an exposé citing insider reports about President Biden's brain functions.

Biden criticized Tapper for doing "a two-week informercial" to promote the book, even though Tapper's "ratings just went to s**t after he put the book out."

"I mean, it was such a money grab, such a disservice to everybody that he serves with," Biden continued, while also mocking the size of Tapper's audience.

"By the numbers, what influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news."

Biden was also asked about his father's debate performance against President Trump, which, by most accounts, was the spiritual end to his campaign.

US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden hug on stage at the Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2024. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden chalked up his father's appearance to globe-trotting jet lag.

"I know exactly what happened in that debate. He flew around the world basically. ... He's 81 years old. He's tired as s**t. [They] give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage, and he looks like he's a deer in the headlights."

Other topics in the discussion included Biden admitting to drinking "almost a handle of vodka a day" and the physical toll crack cocaine takes on the body. However, he insisted that alcoholism is far worse than crack addiction.

