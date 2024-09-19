How a fantasy football feud went psycho with fake mass shooting threat sent to Norway, fake bomb threat sent to US college

What began as a fantasy football feud ended with a Pennsylvania man pleading guilty to federal felony charges in connection with a fake mass shooting threat that crossed international borders and a fake domestic bomb threat.

Matthew Gabriel of Philadelphia got into an argument with a member of his fantasy football league in a group chat in August 2023. After learning his league-mate was traveling to Norway to study abroad, Gabriel allegedly submitted an anonymous online tip to the Norwegian Police Security Service.

'His actions were extremely disruptive and consumed significant law enforcement resources on two continents, diverting them from actual incidents and investigations.'

The tip read: "On August 15th a man named [Victim 1] is headed around Oslo and has a shooting planned with multiple people on his side involved. They plan to take as many as they can at a concert and then head to a department store. I don’t know any more people then [sic] that."

The tipster added, "I just can’t have random people dying on my conscience. He plans to arrive there unarmed spend a couple days normal and then execute the attack. Please be ready. He is around a 5 foot 7 read [sic] head coming from America, on the 10th or 11th I believe. He should have weapons with him. Please be careful."

Law enforcement in Norway and the United States spent more than 900 investigative hours over a five-day span, according to the New York Post.

When interviewed by the FBI, Gabriel allegedly admitted that he had submitted the tip and that he had fabricated the mass shooting threat.

Despite prosecutors filing federal charges for the first phony tip, Gabriel “inexplicably” fabricated a bomb threat to frame the fantasy football league member.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero stated, “While already being prosecuted for one hoax threat spurred by, of all things, his fantasy football league, Matthew Gabriel inexplicably decided to send another.”

In March 2024, the University of Iowa received an email with the subject line “Possible Threat.”

"Hello, I saw this in a group chat I’m in and just want to make sure everyone is safe and fine," the email began. "I don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody. Thank you. A man named [PERSON 1] from I believe Nebraska sent this, and I want to make sure that it is a joke and no one will get hurt."

The email contained a screenshot of a fantasy football group message that read: “Hello University of Iowa a man named [Victim 1] told me he was gonna blow up the school.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania stated in a press release, "Gabriel knew that the victim was not going to blow up the university and that the message had been sent in jest by another member of the fantasy football group regarding Gabriel’s prior threat. Despite knowing that there was no actual threat to the University of Iowa, the defendant transmitted the email knowing that the University of Iowa would view it as a true threat."

Gabriel’s attorney, Lonny Fish, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday, “It was just a practical joke. It probably went a little further than it was meant to go.”

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to two felony counts of transmitting interstate threats — each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Gabriel is set to be sentenced in January, and prosecutors agreed to recommend a 15-month house arrest sentence and three years of probation.

“This guy is fortunate as hell to get house arrest,” Fish said of his client. “I wouldn’t recommend anyone else do this and expect to get the same result.”

U.S. Attorney Romero said, “His actions were extremely disruptive and consumed significant law enforcement resources on two continents, diverting them from actual incidents and investigations. Hoax threats aren’t a joke or protected speech, they’re a crime. My advice to keyboard warriors who’d like to avoid federal charges: always think of the potential consequences before you hit ‘post’ or ‘send.’”

Wayne A. Jacobs, special agent in charge of FBI Philadelphia, declared, “You do not get to express emotions through violence or threats of violence. We thank our international partners for their assistance in bringing together this case."

What sparked the fantasy football league feud was not revealed.

