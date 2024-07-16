Far-left protesters have Trump in their sights with Biden's re-election prospects low

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Hundreds of far-left protesters gathered in Red Arrow Park to voice their opposition to former President Donald Trump entering the White House for another term, still calling him the most dangerous person to be president days after a gunman almost ended the GOP nominee's life.

The March on the RNC, an umbrella organization of far-left groups that came to Milwaukee from all over the U.S., started with a press conference where leaders of the different groups gave speeches that warned about what would happen if Trump were to get a second term.

'I think the Republicans are experts in political violence.'

"For decades, Republicans have been on a mission to deprive the majority of people of this country of their basic human rights. Their attacks on black and brown people, on women, on immigrants, on the LGBTQ community, and on the working class. ... Defeating the Republican agenda is a matter of life and death for working and oppressed people," said Kobi Guillory, a Chicago middle school teacher and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Guillory said that because all members of the March on the RNC live in the U.S., which he described as "the belly of the beast," they have a responsibility to destroy the "imperialist system" from within so that people in the U.S. and around the world can live in peace.

A member of Voces De La Frontera, or Voices from the Border, said she condemned any attempt to assassinate politicians, but then added, "It’s undeniable that Trump’s rhetoric, policies, and actions have contributed to a climate of increased violence, legitimized hate crimes by white nationalists."

When asked about Republicans claiming the inflamed rhetoric and hatred spewed at Trump is one of the reasons why he was almost killed at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, co-chair of the March on the RNC Omar Flores simply said, "I think the Republicans are experts in political violence."

Flores also acknowledged the way Trump handled himself after being shot probably means he is going to win in November.

"This has been a win for them, if we're looking at it realistically, right? The way that Trump looked after that, it sort of reinforces the idea that he is a strong candidate. And while that's obviously not how we feel ... we're going to be out here no matter what, whether it's Biden that wins or Trump that wins," he explained.

The protesters marched in the vicinity of the the Fiserv Forum, temporarily blocking a security checkpoint, but there was no mass attempt to enter the security zone, and there were no major acts of violence.





All of the speakers noted that while they are against Trump, the people in charge are the Democrats and that is why it is important for them to show up in large numbers for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

