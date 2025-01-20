Fashion industry warms up to Trump family after designers previously snubbed them, signaling cultural shift

The fashion industry is undergoing a notable shift, appearing to slowly warm up to the Trump family after years of top designers refusing to collaborate with them.



Following President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, many designers publicly declared that they would not work with first lady Melania Trump. According to the Daily Mail, some of those designers included Marc Jacobs, Jason Wu, Zac Posen, and Tom Ford.

'Always honored when asked to dress the first lady of the United States.'

"I have no interest whatsoever in dressing Melania Trump," Marc Jacobs told Women's Wear Daily in 2016. "Personally, I'd rather put my energy into helping out those who will be hurt by Trump and his supporters."

Melania Trump's stylist, Hervé Pierre, revealed that he was turned away while attempting to shop for her at an American designer's New York City boutique, though he declined to name the brand.

"I understand that you can criticize Mrs. Trump, but to say to someone who is coming to shop — full-price — 'You are not welcome here.' That is something that I would have never expected," Pierre told WWD.

Pierre has reportedly purchased most of Melania Trump's pieces off the rack instead of working directly with designers.

"I don't really do that for the good reason that the fashion industry is not very welcoming [of Trump]. That's no secret," Pierre previously told WWD. "Some are very open-minded and would be able to do something special. But a lot of people are not."

However, the fashion industry appears to be warming up to the Trump family.

On Sunday, Oscar de la Renta shared a post on X of "a custom off-shoulder crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown" that the fashion house designed for Ivanka Trump to wear to the Inaugural Candlelight Dinner.

In a separate post, the fashion company also shared photographs of a gown designed for Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance.

"Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner," the post read.

Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Many responded to the post with praise, calling the women "elegant" and "stunning," while others called for boycotts of the company.

Oscar de la Renta told CNN that it is "always honored when asked to dress the first lady of the United States," adding that its mission is to "make her look and feel her best regardless of politics."

On Inauguration Day, Melania Trump wore a navy-blue outfit with matching brimmed hat, heels, and gloves. The ensemble was designed by Adam Lippes.

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy, and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump's outfit was created by some of America's finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world," Lippes stated.