Father of leftist accused of gunning down Israeli embassy staffers was Democrat's guest

Two Israeli embassy staffers were fatally gunned down Wednesday while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum building in Washington, D.C. The suspected gunman, pro-Palestinian Marxist Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, allegedly shouted, "Free, free Palestine!" after his capture.

Democratic Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (Ill.) was among the many who rushed to condemn what the Israeli Foreign Ministry deemed a "brutal terrorist attack," stating, "My heart is with the victims, and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence."

The New York Post highlighted a curious link between García and the alleged shooter, namely the Marxist suspect's father, Eric Rodriguez.

García announced on March 3 that his guest to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress was Eric Rodriguez, "a constituent of the district, resident of West Lawn, disabled Army veteran, frontline VA worker, and union steward in the Service Employees International Union."

'We don’t know his family.'

"Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans, and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people," said García. "His presence at the Joint Address is a powerful statement: We will not sit back while veterans and workers are treated as political pawns."

When pressed about his night with the alleged killer's father, a spokesperson for the Democrat told the Post Thursday night, "Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don't know his family."

It's not just time with Eric Rodriguez that García shares in common with the suspected shooter. They also appear to have some overlapping political views regarding Israel and Palestinian activism.

After all, the congressman secured through his legislative actions and political decisions a B-score from the Americans for Justice in Palestine Action. For instance, García:

voted in 2023 against a bill imposing sanctions on Islamic terrorist organizations including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, the Lion's Den, and on any affiliate or successor groups;

voted in 2023 against a resolution condemning "the support of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education, which may lead to the creation of a hostile environment for Jewish students, faculty, and staff";

would not sign a statement condemning Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib's (Mich.) use of a slogan widely used as a rallying cry for the eradication of Israel;

criticized sending arms to Israel; and

demanded a Palestinian speaker at the Democratic National Convention last year.

According to the FBI's charging affidavit, the son of García's one-time guest told Washington Metropolitan Police after allegedly slaying Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed."

As he was escorted away by police, Rodriguez allegedly shouted, "Free Palestine!"

'The FBI is aware of certain writings allegedly authored by the suspect.'

Blaze News previously noted that Rodriguez, a graduate from the University of Illinois who donated to Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, has a history of anti-white commentary and has been involved with the pro-Palestinian group Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Prior to the deadly shooting, Rodriguez allegedly posted a manifesto to X titled "Escalate for Gaza, Bring the War Home."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino stated, "The FBI is aware of certain writings allegedly authored by the suspect, and we hope to have updates as to the authenticity very soon."

The manifesto allegedly tied to Rodriguez accuses Israel of "genocide" and claims "the perpetrators and abettors have forfeited their humanity."

Rodriguez was informed Thursday that he was being held on charges of murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of first-degree murder, reported WUSA-TV.

Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh told the Marxist he could face the death penalty if convicted.

