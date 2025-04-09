Exclusive: Immigration agency to scour social media to prevent foreign pro-terror anti-Semites from getting benefits

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be screening applicants' social media history to see if they have endorsed or have interacted with terrorists or organizations who support anti-Semitic terrorism.

In a USCIS memo reviewed by Blaze Media, effective immediately, the agency will look for any social media posts by aliens who submit certain benefit requests to screen out those who have expressed support for terrorists, especially organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Foreigners who are applying for lawful permanent resident status and student visas will go through the extra screening.

The new guidance for USCIS is part of the Trump administration's crackdown on foreigners who have caused or participated in disruptive protests on college campuses. USCIS says it is following the new executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, which state that leadership at the State Department, Justice Department, DHS, and national intelligence must ensure there is enhanced screening for foreign nationals who wish to enter the United States.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary [Kristi] Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism — think again. You are not welcome here.”

Hundreds of student visas have already been canceled, leading to lawsuits. One former Cornell University student, Momodou Taal, sued the Trump administration in an attempt to stop his deportation after his visa was revoked and then decided to self-deport when a judge decided not to pause the deportation. Taal, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the Gambia, called for the destruction of the United States "empire" on social media before he was given a student visa to study at Cornell, according to screenshots.

The actions from the DHS have angered the far-left groups who have been organizing on college campuses and in the streets. They accuse the Trump administration of "disappearing" students and violating their rights. As part of the nationwide anti-Trump protests on Saturday, anti-Israel protesters marched to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, D.C., to demand the release of foreigners like Mahmoud Khalil.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the United States and be a student, and you tell us that the reason why you're coming to the United States is not just because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus, we're not going to give you a visa," Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously said about the issue.

