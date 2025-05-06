Father whose son was killed in police shooting is accused of murdering recently retired sheriff's deputy the very next day

An Ohio father whose son was killed in a Cincinnati police shooting last week is accused of murdering a recently retired sheriff's deputy the very next day.

Rodney Hinton Jr. on Tuesday appeared in court for a no-bond hearing on an aggravated murder charge in the death of retired Hamilton County sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson, WLWT-TV reported.

The station said the court's gallery was packed with family members and law enforcement officers during the hearing — and that emotions ran high.

The prosecution called a Cincinnati police detective who said Hinton Jr. on Friday had been at the police station to meet with the chief and view police bodycam video from the day before, WLWT reported.

The video showed officers fatally shooting Hinton Jr.'s son, Ryan Hinton, the station said, adding that the shooting occurred as police stopped a stolen car.

The detective said Hinton Jr. was emotional after viewing the bodycam video, and family didn’t want him driving, WLWT reported.

The detective said Hinton Jr. initially didn't drive — but came back later, got his car, and headed to an area near the University of Cincinnati where deputy Henderson was directing traffic for the college's graduation, the station noted.

The detective said Hinton Jr. picked out the first officer he could find and accelerated toward him, going "through the intersection, directly at where deputy Henderson was standing, struck deputy Henderson and the metal utility pole on the northeast corner," WLWT reported.

The prosecutor asked if there was evidence of skid marks, but the station said the detective replied "no" and that "there were no indications he tried to brake, stop, or otherwise avoid deputy Henderson."

The prosecution previously said Hinton Jr. "purposely caused" the victim's death, WCPO-TV said.

Judge Tyrone Yates heard testimony as well as arguments from the state and defense in regard to bond for Hinton Jr., WLWT said, adding that the state said there are no adequate forms of release, and the suspect is a "giant mental health question mark" who presents a risk to law enforcement officers and the public.

Hinton Jr.'s attorney, Clyde Bennett, entered a not guilty plea on Hinton Jr.'s behalf and noted that his client's behavior indicates "classic mental illness" — and that not being in a right frame of mind can get one believing a wrong choice is actually right, the station said.

Hinton Jr. was denied bond at Tuesday's hearing, NBC News said.

Bennett said he will seek a competency hearing, WLWT noted, adding that a grand jury date was set for May 12.

You can view a video report here about Tuesday's hearing and the case in general.

