FBI arrests Colorado man accused of Trump assassination threats, US embassy firebombing attempt in Israel

A 28-year-old Colorado native is in custody after allegedly threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump and attempting to firebomb the branch office of the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

FBI agents arrested Joseph Neumeyer, a dual U.S. and German citizen, at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday after Israel returned him to the U.S.

'Death to Trump. Death to America.'

"This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

The criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York indicated that Neumeyer made no secret online of his hatred for Trump and other members of his administration.

For instance, on March 22, Neumeyer allegedly wrote in three separate messages, "We are killing Trump and Musk now"; "I will hunt you down and kill you both. White House"; and "Death to Trump."

Two days later, Neumeyer allegedly wrote on Facebook, "To The United States Department of Justice[:] The former President has several hours to resign or certain death."

In case there were any remaining doubts about the nature or target of his animus, the Colorado native allegedly wrote on March 31, "Death to Trump. Death to America."

But the radical apparently was keen to do more than recycle extremist rhetoric online.

FBI Special Agent Byron Cody noted in the affidavit that Neumeyer traveled to Toronto, Canada, in February, then departed for Israel in late April. The following month, Neumeyer allegedly noted on Facebook that he planned to "burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv," adding, "Death to America, death to Americans, and f**k the west."

On at least one occasion, Neumeyer allegedly used the hashtag, "#martyrofisrael."

According to the complaint, Neumeyer traveled to the embassy branch office on May 19 carrying a backpack containing three Molotov cocktails. As he approached the embassy office, he allegedly spat on a guard, then said, "F**k you" in English several times when confronted.

'Let his arrest carry an unmistakable message.'

In the ensuing scuffle, the guard grabbed the backpack containing what Cody characterized as improvised incendiary devices; however, the suspect managed to flee the scene.

Police recovered three bottles; at least one had a cloth protruding from its neck. They apparently contained ethanol.

Law enforcement were able to track the suspect to a nearby hotel using surveillance video. When confronted, Neumeyer allegedly identified himself as the individual who spat at the guard and "stated, in sum and substance, that his backpack contained 'Molotov cocktail bottles,'" said the complaint.

Neumeyer was subsequently arrested.

The Department of Justice indicated that Neumeyer has been charged with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the embassy branch office, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi also noted that Neumeyer is charged with making threats to the president.

"This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life," said Bondi. "The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Jensen said in a statement, "Let his arrest carry an unmistakable message: The FBI and our partners will aggressively pursue those who attempt to harm U.S. citizens and interests abroad."

Patel noted on X, "He will now face justice."

