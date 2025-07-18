We’re finally living through the conservative revolution we’ve always needed

If you spend an inordinate amount of time online — doomscrolling, podcast-hopping, and trading theories with your pals on Signal — you might be fixated on every twist in the Jeffrey Epstein saga. Or maybe you’ve convinced yourself that the transgender sports fight doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of American politics.

That would be a serious mistake.

Conservatives are finally acting like revolutionaries, while prominent Democrat mayors are screeching and sobbing in the streets.

You’d be missing the most significant conservative revolution Washington has seen in decades — maybe ever.

Start with sports. The right’s victory in pushing back transgender ideology on this front marks a turning point. Not just because it helps women’s athletics. Not even because it polls well.

It matters because it's the first real cultural win for truth over lies I've seen in my adult life. And without that kind of victory — without truth — nothing else can be fixed.

It might feel strange or even deflating to call broad public agreement on something so obvious a "major victory." But consider what has happened.

Picture a living Joseph Stalin stepping to a podium and admitting: Yes, the mass graves are real. The people already knew — they had lived it. But for years, they were forced to lie or risk losing their livelihoods.

That’s what Americans experienced just last year. We lived under a giant, state-sanctioned falsehood.

This country has a habit of moving on too quickly from moral failure. But conservatives shouldn’t forget what it felt like to endure the Democrats’ four-year crusade.

Welfare rolls soared. Government job numbers got a boost — from foreign workers. White men ages 50 to 65 could not get hired. The border stood wide open. And crime? It was tolerated, even sanctified, as if letting it happen was an act of charity.

In the six months since his inauguration, Donald Trump has sealed the border. On a shoestring budget, his administration launched raids up and down the country, striking fear into the hearts of illegal immigrants nationwide to the point that we’re seeing serious self-deportations.

The White House fired or bought out more than 100,000 federal bureaucrats, made the largest tax cut in U.S. history permanent — even with a geriatric Senate that still leans on liberal Republicans — and proved that America can hit its enemies hard without getting dragged into nation-building.

That same tax cut included $75 billion for interior immigration enforcement. Just two weeks ago!

Think about this: The Republican Party has held the White House and both chambers of Congress three times since before 9/11, an atrocity committed by illegal aliens. This is the first time the GOP has used that power to deliver real results.

During the previous two trifectas, Republican leaders pursued amnesty.

Amnesty!

Over the past six months, this administration has forced NATO to bow, won case after case at the Supreme Court against activist judges who imagine themselves kings, and finally pulled the plug on PBS and NPR.

That last one? A Republican campaign promise for decades. No one ever meant it — until now.

The White House just passed a tax law that allows companies to put $10,000 or $10 billion into building industrial infrastructure — and write 100% of it off on their taxes.

The administration made colleges rescind fake records set unfairly by men competing in women’s sports — and offer apologies to those women who were wronged.

It froze tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer funds headed to liberal universities and sued them for racial discrimination.

Former CIA director and Russiagate hoax ringleader John Brennan is fuming on TV. Top staff for Joe Biden are on video pleading the Fifth Amendment to hide potentially criminal activity in the last administration.

The White House has completely redrawn America’s trade regime. There are tariffs across the board, with harsher penalties for countries flooding cheap garbage manufactured by near-slave labor into U.S. markets. So far, few countries have risked any sort of retaliation, and our country’s economy has yet to suffer any serious consequences.

Birthright citizenship — long treated as sacrosanct in political debate — is finally on the chopping block. And few Americans are remotely bothered about it.

This administration has also taken on the vaccine-industrial complex. For the first time ever, the Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the explosion in autism rates.

When Big Pharma corporatists in white coats pushed back, the administration didn’t flinch. It fired them from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Fired.

President Trump also did what no Western leader would: He called out the South African government’s campaign of land seizures and government-incited murder. While Pretoria wraps itself in the legacy of Nelson Mandela, it has driven a once-prosperous nation to ruin. Trump opened the door to the Boers without apology.

Meanwhile, polls are up among Hispanics and black men. Up! While the internet-obsessed kvetch endlessly that the president didn’t break court orders to unseal names of the accused on Epstein Island, a CNN poll this week found Republican approval for him rose two points to 88%. At the same time, a Quinnipiac Poll found that the number had risen three points to 90%. Ninety percent!

In the culture, conservatives have the top comedians and some of the coolest actors. Conservatives have finally realized they don’t need to defend the American institutions that loathe the right — they need to train their fire on those institutions.

Conservatives are finally acting like revolutionaries, prominent Democrat mayors are screeching and sobbing in the streets, and when violent left-wing mobs try to barricade police stations, the police open the doors and charge out — then mock them. When 11 kitted-up, armed, and masked Antifa members launched a terror attack on a Texas detention center for illegal aliens, they were routed, hunted down, and arrested by police. Not special forces — frontline cops and agents.

Democrats and their allies are scattered, demoralized, and afraid. The influence of Hollywood and the corporate media is at an all-time low. They are cringey.

So set aside the Signal chat and step away from social media. This is the moment so many have been waiting for — we’re living in it. And we’re not tired of winning.

Blaze News: 'Democrats clearly weren't prepared': Blaze News contributor schools libs on border crisis in fiery hearing

JD Vance: Rekindling statesmanship to secure America’s golden future

Sign up for Bedford’s newsletter

Sign up to get Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford’s newsletter.

Editor's note: The headline of this article has been edited after publication.